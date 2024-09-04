REPORT: Police Arrest Daughter Of Fani Willis In Georgia. Nathan Wade Allegedly Shows Up After

Kinaya Willis, the daughter of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, was arrested in Georgia in late August for allegedly driving with a suspended license, according to the Daily Mail.

Police pulled the district attorney’s 25-year-old daughter over Aug. 24 in Tyrone for using a cellphone while driving, according to the Daily Mail, citing an incident report. During the encounter, officers allegedly discovered that her license was revoked.

Embattled Georgia DA Fani Willis’ 25-year-old daughter Kinaya arrested for driving with suspended license: report https://t.co/Z4X2FhaNlL pic.twitter.com/fq81whYasc — New York Post (@nypost) September 4, 2024

Kinaya Willis appeared to blame the incident on her mother, telling police she was using her cellphone “due to her mother calling her related to her pregnancy,” according to the Daily Mail. She also claimed she was “unaware” that her license was suspended May 13, the outlet reported.

The Fulton County district attorney arrived at the scene after her daughter was arrested to secure the 2010 Nissan Altima she was allegedly driving illegally, according to the outlet.

Bodycam footage first obtained by the Daily Mail and also obtained by the New York Post shows Willis arrive at the scene with a man, who New York Post reports is former special prosecutor Nathan Wade. Police mistakenly referred to Willis and the man as Kinaya Willis’s parents, prompting the Fulton County district attorney to clarify that Wade is “just a friend.”

Kinaya Willis was booked, then released from the Fayette County Jail on a misdemeanor charge of driving with a revoked or suspended license, the outlet reported. Authorities also reportedly took a mugshot of her at the jail, which is located 30 minutes away from her mother’s office in Atlanta. (RELATED: Nathan Wade Says Affair With Fani Willis ‘As American As Apple Pie’)

Willis’s daughter faces a minimum of two days in jail, a $500 fine and a six-month extension of the suspension if she is found guilty, according to the Daily Mail. Her arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 24.

While prosecuting former President Donald Trump, Willis came under fire for her extramarital affair with Wade, who resigned from Trump’s Georgia election interference case following an order issued by Judge Juan Merchan in March.

Trump’s mugshot was taken Aug. 24, 2023 in Fulton County.

The Daily Caller reached out to the Fulton County district attorney’s office and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office for comment and to confirm the Daily Mail and New York Post reports.