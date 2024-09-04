Biden Admin Revives Russian Election Interference Bogeyman Just In Time For November

President Joe Biden’s administration launched new accusations of election interference at Russia nine weeks before the 2024 election.
The Department of Justice alleged Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered several Russian companies to target Americans through the use of influencers and social media pages to spread propaganda and interfere with the election in a campaign titled “Doppelganger.” As a result of the indictment, the DOJ is charging two Russian-based employees of RT, a Russian state-controlled media outlet, with “conspiring to commit money laundering and to violate the Foreign Agents Registration Act,” according to a press release.
Some internet domains discussed in the indictment, according to the DOJ, were used to try to influence American voters and push Russian propaganda to lower international support for Ukraine and sow discord.
It’s not clear that the operation made a dent in American political discourse. One account cited in the indictment, a Twitter profile named “CNN California,” had just 7 followers. The indictment laid out a scheme to hire American political commentators for a new YouTube Channel, which garnered only 16 million views in nearly 2,000 videos across 10 months, for an average of just 8,000 views per video.
In all, the scheme had a budget of around $10,000,000, according to the DOJ.