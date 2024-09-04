Biden Admin Revives Russian Election Interference Bogeyman Just In Time For November

The accusations come just two months before the presidential election and days after Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg admitted that he regretted censoring social media posts at the behest of the Biden administration around the 2020 election and COVID-19 pandemic.

The Wednesday news made its way to CNN before the indictment became public, which left social media users drawing parallels to the 2016 election. In 2016, CNN was among the outlets that extensively covered the conspiracy theory pushed by Democrats that Russia and the Trump campaign were colluding. (RELATED: ‘Uncorroborated Intelligence’: Durham Report Torches FBI, DOJ For Handling Of Trump-Russia Probe)

“This is deadly serious and we are going to treat it accordingly,” Garland said Wednesday of skepticism towards the claims following the 2016 conspiracy theory push.

This marks the third election cycle in a row that Democrats have made an issue out of foreign election interference.

After the 2016 election, Democrats pushed Big Tech to censor information pertaining to COVID-19 and the Hunter Biden laptop story on social media platforms. In a series titled the “Twitter files,” Elon Musk released documents detailing how the social media platform suppressed a New York Post story regarding Biden’s laptop. The decision was influenced by former Democratic-appointed intelligence officials who falsely alleged that the laptop story had the hallmarks of a Russian disinformation operation.

Many Democrats also claimed Trump had not legitimately won the 2016 election due to vague instances of “Russian interference.”

“Today’s announcement exposes the scope of the Russian government’s influence operations and their reliance on cutting-edge AI to sow disinformation,” FBI Director Christopher Wray said in a press release.

“Companies operating at the direction of the Russian government created websites to trick Americans into unwittingly consuming Russian propaganda. By seizing these websites, the FBI is making clear to the world what they are, Russian attempts to interfere in our elections and influence our society. The FBI will continue to work with our partners to expose and shutdown these covert influence campaigns,” he continued.

In August, it was revealed that the Iranian government had been behind a hack of the Trump campaign.