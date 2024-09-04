Politics

Biden Admin Revives Russian Election Interference Bogeyman Just In Time For November

Attorney General Merrick Garland Hosts A Meeting Of The Justice Department's Election Threats Task Force

(Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Reagan Reese White House Correspondent
President Joe Biden’s administration launched new accusations of election interference at Russia nine weeks before the 2024 election.

The Department of Justice alleged Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered several Russian companies to target Americans through the use of influencers and social media pages to spread propaganda and interfere with the election in a campaign titled “Doppelganger.” As a result of the indictment, the DOJ is charging two Russian-based employees of RT, a Russian state-controlled media outlet, with “conspiring to commit money laundering and to violate the Foreign Agents Registration Act,” according to a press release.

Some internet domains discussed in the indictment, according to the DOJ, were used to try to influence American voters and push Russian propaganda to lower international support for Ukraine and sow discord.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland (C) accompanied by Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco and FBI Director Christopher Wray, speaks during an Election Threats Task Force meeting at the Justice Department on September 4, 2024 in Washington, DC. Garland, who launched the task force three years ago after a steep increase in violent threats to election workers, reaffirmed his commitment to safeguarding election workers domestically and also announced two actions against Russia for attempted covert influence operations. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

It’s not clear that the operation made a dent in American political discourse. One account cited in the indictment, a Twitter profile named “CNN California,” had just 7 followers. The indictment laid out a scheme to hire American political commentators for a new YouTube Channel, which garnered only 16 million views in nearly 2,000 videos across 10 months, for an average of just 8,000 views per video.

In all, the scheme had a budget of around $10,000,000, according to the DOJ.