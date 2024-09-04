Donald Trump Singles Out Brittany Mahomes For ‘So Strongly Defending’ Him

2024 Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump singled out Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, for “so strongly defending” him Wednesday in a post on Truth Social.

“I want to thank beautiful Brittany Mahomes for so strongly defending me, and the fact that MAGA is the greatest and most powerful Political Movement in the History of our now Failing Country. With Crime and Illegal Immigration totally out of control, INFLATION Ravaging all Americans, and a World that is laughing at the stupidity of our hapless “leaders,” it is nice to see someone who loves our Country, and wants to save it from DOOM. What a great couple – See you both at the Super Bowl!” Trump wrote.

Social media users noticed in late August that Brittany Mahomes “liked” and “unliked” Trump’s Aug. 13 Instagram post detailing his 2024 GOP platform to “Make America Great Again.” Once word spread, the NFL superstar’s wife responded by saying adult haters have “deep rooted issues.”

“I mean honestly, to be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood,” Mahomes wrote on her Instagram Story on Aug. 24. “There’s no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well.”

Brittany Mahomes liked a post by Trump and, of course, the left lost their minds. Her response to the hate was 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ginMmBXKg0 — NTB Sports (@NotTheBeeSports) August 23, 2024

Mahomes later shared a post that said, “you can disagree with someone, and still love them. You can have differing views and still be kind,” according to Vox. (RELATED: Amazon Addresses ‘Error’ After Alexa Promotes Kamala Harris Over Trump)

The NFL superstar’s wife also “liked” a few comments on one of her posts that encouraged her apparent support of Trump, according to screenshots posted on social media.

I’m sobbing Brittany Mahomes being a proud Trump supporter might be the least surprising thing I’ve ever heard in my entire life like guys guess what i found a fork in the kitchen https://t.co/X0m7uOit29 — maya 🪩 (@allmychampagne) August 28, 2024

Mahomes told the WHOOP Podcast in an interview days after the Trump-related social media storm that she “doesn’t give a f*ck” what strangers online think about her.

Brittany Mahomes says she doesn’t “give a f***” what people think about her in an interview just days after she got crap on social media for “liking” a Trump Instagram post. 🔥🇺🇸pic.twitter.com/AuwlBl0vT6 — Pete Mundo (@PeteMundo) August 29, 2024

Mahomes and her NFL superstar husband were seen with pop star Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce at Swift’s Rhode Island home on Aug. 25, according to People magazine and TMZ. Swift, who has previously criticized Trump in 2016 and 2020, has yet to endorse a candidate for president despite rumors she will support Vice President Kamala Harris.