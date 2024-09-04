EXCLUSIVE: ‘Totally Silent’: Donald Trump Jr. Says Media Won’t Give Walz Family The Mary Trump Treatment

Donald Trump Jr. explained he does not believe the media will cover that several members of Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s family, including his own brother, are reportedly supporting his rival, former President Donald Trump, in an exclusive Wednesday interview with the Daily Caller.

A photo circulated the internet earlier in the day of eight people reportedly related to the Democratic Vice President nominee Walz, all wearing “Walz for Trump” shirts. They were all also standing in front of a “Trump 2024, Take America Back” flag. The Caller asked Trump Jr. about the photo and if he thinks it will make a difference in the election, to which the former president’s eldest son said he believes the media will be “totally silent” on the issue. He compared it to his father’s niece, Mary Trump, who has been an outspoken critic of his father, but who Trump Jr. says he has seen once in 25 years for a brief period of time.

The photo was originally shared by a friend of the family, then posted by former Republican Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Charles W. Herbster, Newsweek reported.

“It’s interesting how the media is totally silent on that. They made Mary Trump into the biggest Trump family, like ‘knowledgeable person.’ This is someone I literally think I’ve seen her once in 25 years and that was at my aunt’s birthday party at the white House for like 90 minutes, maybe two hours. Somewhere in the middle of my father’s presidency. I hadn’t seen her since I was probably early teens prior to that. But they put her on TV as the most knowledgeable person on the Trump family. We’ve never even seen this person in years. It’s just part of the grift,” Trump Jr. told the Caller. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Gold Star Families Had Trouble Getting Trump Into Arlington Until House Speaker Intervened)

Mary Trump published a book about Trump calling him “the World’s Most Dangerous Man” and has continued to criticize him throughout his presidency. She has accused Trump of using racist slurs and more, something he has continued to deny. In September 2021, Trump filed a $100 million lawsuit against The New York Times and Mary Trump, alleging his confidential tax documents were shared improperly and that his niece was pressured into sharing the information.

Walz has come under fire for signing legislation in favor of putting tampons in boys bathrooms, accusations of stolen valor regarding him claiming to have served in combat and his history and relationship with China. These were just some of the issues Trump Jr. mentioned to the Caller regarding the VP nominee.

“So I hope the media gives them as much attention as they gave Trump family members that didn’t like my father or were willing to lie about him or whatever it may be. That won’t actually happen. But if by the media’s own rules, we should take everything that they say into great consideration,” he continued. “And frankly, based on the rest of Tim Walz’s policies, based on the way he let his home state burn to the ground, based on the prioritization of putting tampons in boys bathrooms, based on his stolen valor and continued lies about all of this, the guy doesn’t seem like a good guy.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Jim Jordan Starts Inquiry Into Jack Smith’s Superseding Indictment Of Trump)

The former president’s son went after Walz and the coverage he and his campaign have been receiving. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: ‘Your Father’s Been Shot’: Donald Trump Jr. Recounts Harrowing Moments After Attempt On Father’s Life)

“It doesn’t seem like someone you’d ever want in charge of anything, let alone potentially the presidency of the United States. But again, it’s easy to get away with being a liar and a scumbag if you’re a Democrat and you have the media propaganda machine doing all your boosting for you,” Trump Jr. added.