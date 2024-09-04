Doocy Asks KJP Point-Blank To Explain Why Harris’ Policies Have Changed If Her Values Have Not

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy asked White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Wednesday about Vice President Kamala Harris changing several of her policy positions.

Harris said her “values have not changed” during a Thursday interview with CNN despite changing several of her policy positions from the time she served in the U.S. Senate and entered the 2020 presidential race. The press secretary touted Harris’ said accomplishments throughout the past three-and-half years of her vice presidency, crediting her efforts toward the economy and the border crisis.

“If the vice president’s values have not changed, why have so many of her positions on policies changed?” Doocy asked.

“I would say look at what the vice president has done with this president the last three-and-half years. Look what we’ve been able to do,” Jean-Pierre replied. “Look what we’ve been able to do at that border without much help from Republicans, because they’re too busy listening to our former president sadly, and telling them not to actually do the things that the majority of Americans want to see them doing, and that being dealing with the challenges at the border. They listen to Donald Trump instead of continuing to work with us in a bipartisan way.”

Peter Doocy: If the vice president’s values have not changed, why have so many of her positions on policies changed? pic.twitter.com/vDMib4jXhL — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 4, 2024

Doocy then asked “how much ownership” Harris holds for illegal immigrants making up roughly 75% of arrests in Midtown Manhattan. Jean-Pierre said the administration supports the apprehension and removal of migrants who “pose a national security risk.” (RELATED: ‘Why Are Democrats So Sensitive?’: Doocy Presses KJP On Kamala Harris’ Handling Of Border Crisis)

Biden appointed Harris to address “root causes” of the southern border crisis in the Northern Triangle countries and Mexico in March 2021, though the vice president only visited the border once on June 25, 2021 and allegedly never met with the former Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott while he was in office during her time as the “border czar.” The vice president has since campaigned on being a tough-on-the-border candidate who plans to crack down on illegal immigration by hiring more Border Patrol agents.

Harris supported granting healthcare coverage to illegal immigrants, compared Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to the Ku Klux Klan and called for the agency to be abolished in 2018.

As a 2020 presidential candidate, Harris adamantly said there is “no question” she would ban fracking during a CNN town hall in Oct. 2019, which her current campaign said the vice president no longer supports banning the practice. Harris co-sponsored the Green New Deal and supported the elimination of the filibuster in order to pass the legislation in 2019.

Harris further supported the Defund the Police movement following the death of George Floyd in 2020 and claimed it is “wrong and backward” to suggest more policing is the solution to crime, according to an MSNBC interview from 2020. The Biden-Harris campaign put out a statement in 2020 denying that Harris supported defunding the police.

Harris co-signed a “Medicare for All” bill introduced by Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, which aimed to abolish private health insurance and make the federal government the sole provider of insurance. She later proposed her own “Medicare For All” bill in July 2019 where citizens could keep their own private insurance provider.

