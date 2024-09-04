Eric Gilliland, Writer For Several Hit 90s And 00s Sitcoms, Dies At Age 62

Eric Gilliland, prolific television writer and producer of a number of classic sitcoms, died Sunday at the age of 62 after a battle with colon cancer.

His sister Lisa confirmed the respected writer died in New York City, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Gilliland famously worked on “That ’70s Show” and “Roseanne,” as well as the spinoff of the show, “The Conners.” His impressive credits also include “The Wonder Years.” In honor of her brother, Lisa shared that Gilliland would have wanted everyone to get a colonoscopy, as she urged fans to take preventative measures with their health.

Gilliland’s longstanding career in Hollywood started in the 1980s. He was a member of the production staff during the first season of the sitcom “Amen” starring Sherman Hemsley. He went on to become a writer and story editor on the infamous sitcom, “Who’s the Boss,” starring the young Alyssa Milano, Tony Danza and Judith Light.

His most notable work was as the writer and producer on Roseanne from 1992-1996. His efforts in that role were recognized with a WGA nomination for the season 5 episode “The Dark Ages,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Gilliland left “Roseanne” shortly before the last season concluded, but returned to the iconic show as a consulting producer on the “The Conners” in 2019.

Eric Raymond Gilliland was kind. And gentle. And funny as hell. And incapable of holding a conversation that was cruel or tore someone down. It’s a tragedy he’s gone and a tragedy more people won’t have the chance to know him. I had Eric as a friend for 27 years. He was the… https://t.co/uzj1E7hYkW — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 3, 2024

He went on to become a writer and consulting producer on “That ’70s Show” from 1998-1999 and a writer and producer on “My Boys” for a four-year stretch from 2006-2010.

Gilliland received a Daytime Emmy nomination in 2019 for his writing on the Netflix sketch comedy series “The Who Was? Show.”

Fans, friends and loved ones joined a slew of celebrities that are mourning the tragic loss.

Comedian Dave Hill and “Roseanne” star Michael Fishman also paid tribute to Gilliland on social media.

Gilliland’s final credit was the 2021 podcast, “The Cinnamon Bear: A Holiday Adventure.”