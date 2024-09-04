‘Not In His Platform’: Fox Host, Dem Duke It Out Over Harris’ Claims About Trump’s Positions During Policy Speech

Fox News host Martha MacCallum clashed with Democratic panelist Jessica Tarlov about what policies former President Donald Trump supports following Vice President Kamala Harris’ Wednesday remarks.

Harris held a campaign rally in New Hampshire where she delivered remarks about her economic plan and accused Trump of supporting policies that are not featured in his official platform. MacCallum, on “The Story with Martha MacCallum,” disputed Harris’ claims about Trump’s policy stances and refuted Tarlov’s assertion that the former president supports the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025. (RELATED: Trump Has Had Years To Chip Away At A Key Dem Voting Bloc. Can Harris Make Up For Lost Time?)

WATCH:

“There were so many things in there that are not part of the Trump campaign at all … There’s no opportunity when you’re listening to this to hear the other side. She said that he wanted a national sales tax, not true,” MacCallum said. “That he wanted to end Obamacare, not true. That he wanted to cut off tax cuts to small businesses, also not true. And then she labeled a ton of 2025, the project thing, that he has completely said he doesn’t back and that is not a part of the Republican platform.”

Trump posted on Truth Social in July that he has no knowledge of Project 2025 and no involvement in it, even rebuking some of the document’s contents.

“What’s going on with Project 2025, and the problem for Trump and Vance is that people who lead this project are doing interviews, and undercover footage is coming out of them talking about how Donald Trump really does support this,” Tarlov responded. “And J.D. Vance writes the forward to the book of one of the main leaders of this. And the stuff that she’s talking about is in Project 2025.”

“But it’s not in his platform or his campaign, and his campaign has actual policies on the website,” MacCallum retorted.

President Joe Biden and others at the August Democratic National Convention also accused Trump of backing Project 2025.

Democratic strategist James Carville, in a Tuesday New York Times op-ed, recommended Harris “decisively break from” Biden’s policies, asserting that the 2024 election is “a change election.” The vice president still has not published an official policy platform on her website as of Wednesday, despite launching her campaign on July 21.

