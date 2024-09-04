Georgia School Shooting Leaves Multiple Dead: REPORT

At least four people are dead and approximately 30 are injured after a school shooting at Apalachee High School in Georgia, CNN reported.

Police took the suspect allegedly behind the shooting into custody, the outlet reported, citing a statement by Barrow County Sheriff’s Office. A source told CNN that a local hospital received patients, though it’s unclear at this time how many had gunshot wounds. (RELATED: Four Students Shot In Valentine’s Day Drive-By)

Local police authorities in addition to the FBI responded to the scene of the shooting, CNN reported.

“I have directed all available state resources to respond to the incident at Apalachee High School and urge all Georgians to join my family in praying for the safety of those in our classrooms, both in Barrow County and across the state,” Republican Georgia Gov. Brain Kemp tweeted.

“We will continue to work with local, state, and federal partners as we gather information and further respond to this situation,” he added.

“My prayers are with the high school students, staff, and families affected by the act of violence in Winder, Georgia,” Democratic Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens tweeted.

The White House said that President Joe Biden was briefed about the shooting. The White House is coordinating with local officials on the response to the shooting, Fox 5 reported.

Billy Heath III, a reporter for Fox 5 News, shared images from the school.

The high school, located approximately 40 miles away from Atlanta, has 1,894 students enrolled there, according to U.S. News & World Report.