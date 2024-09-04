Fox News host Harris Faulkner sparred with former Democratic New York state Sen. David Carlucci on Wednesday about the consistency of former President Donald Trump’s abortion position.

Trump said on Friday that he plans to vote against a Florida pro-abortion ballot referendum in November after suggesting Thursday to NBC News that Florida’s six-week abortion ban is “too short.” Carlucci, on “The Faulkner Focus,” suggested Trump is hypocritical for accusing Vice President Kamala Harris of flip-flopping, alleging Trump has done the same on abortion. (RELATED: Kamala Harris Presidency Could Be A Nightmare Scenario For Pro-Lifers, Conservatives Concerned About DOJ Weaponization)

‘He’s Where He’s Always Been’: Harris Faulkner Clashes With Dem Who Says Trump Flip-Flopped On Abortion Stance pic.twitter.com/MqZHlRiRQe — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 4, 2024

“He’s trying to call Kamala Harris a flip-flopper. But meanwhile, he’s trying to have his cake and eat it too on abortion,” Carlucci said. “I mean, I’m trying to understand, is Donald Trump pro-choice now? Or does he want us to believe that? He’s all over the place.”

“No, he’s where he’s always been. He’s always advocated for exceptions. He’s always done that,” Faulner retorted. “He’s always thought the states should make up their minds on what they do and let the voters be part of that process.”

Trump clarified his position on abortion in March, asserting that “you have to have exceptions” for cases of rape, incest and endangerment of the life of the mother. The former president has also said that he believes each state should have their own regulation for abortion rather than the federal government controlling the divisive issue.

Trump’s running mate, Republican Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, told NBC News in August that the former president would veto a national abortion ban if reelected.

Trump became the first president to speak at the March for Life while serving as president, according to NBC News. The former president has repeatedly criticized what he considers the Democrats’ support for late-term abortion.

As of May 2024, 63% of Americans support abortion being “legal in all or most” circumstances, while 36% believe abortion should be outlawed in “all or most” situations, according to Pew Research Center.

