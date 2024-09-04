HART: 60 Daze To Confuse Voters Into Electing Kamala

Note: This is a satirical piece.

Joe Biden celebrated Labor Day by taking another vacation, this one at the White House. He really does not know the meaning of Labor Day, which is the day when we honor those who might soon be deported.

Speaking of labor, Harris finally gave a brief interview. It was more like a softball game you would have with your four-year-old. You lob the ball, the child swings and misses, you tell the kid he or she did well and you pretend you were playing hardball.

Kamala had her full detail of Secret Service with her. Her security detail is different from Trump’s: Not only do Kamala’s agents have to promise to take a bullet for her, they have to pledge to take a question for her.

In the CNN interview that should be embarrassing to anyone in journalism, the highly edited interview (which CNN advertised on the bottom of the TV screen as “Live”), Kamala and her support dog Tim Walz did the negotiated puff piece with Democrat operative-disguised-as-a-journalist Dana Bash. It lasted maybe 20 minutes, and no tough questions were asked of the presidential candidate.

Goof ball Walz was there. You know, the one who enters a room with the energy of Richard Simmons sans the pink candy-striped shorty shorts. I guess Walz had to take the woman’s side in this Entertainment Tonight-esque “interview” because he is “The Coach,” as Dems love to bill him. It turns out he was never a head coach. He was an assistant coach of a football team and handled junior high track.

They keep calling him “Coach” to get away from the wussy image of male Democrats. Now that they have found out he was not much of a coach, they will say his political nickname, “Coach,” was because he never flew first class.

With the countless positions Kamala has taken (no cash bail, decriminalize border crossings, defund the police, don’t build a wall, replace medical insurance companies with a single payer system, confiscate guns, reparations, limiting free speech, blaming her entire administration’s failures on Trump, etc.), the real debate should be scheduled soon. It will be outsider challenger Kamala Harris versus incumbent Vice President, Kamala Harris.

CNN did not even press Kamala on her Border “Czar” disaster. At least Lester Holt of NBC asked her if she had been to the border, but she obfuscated. In truth, Kamala did go to the border as she worked on the Biden-Harris illegal immigration plan in 2021. It was a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Spin is all we will get for the next two months, until the media get Harris/Walz over the finish line. These two ultra-leftists will be re-packaged as benevolent do-gooders. Keep in mind, all through history socialism and communism had their roots in a society as being cloaked as compassion and equality for all. Socialism never works. Go to Venezuela, North Korea or Cuba and ask a shopkeeper for meat, eggs or bread. He will let you know that they do not have any but compliment your incredible memory.

The first things totalitarians do is take your guns, land and free speech. Former Labor Secretary Robert Reich said twice that Europe should censure or arrest Elon Musk for publishing his opinion. The next time he does it — the third Reich comment — he ought to be arrested. Odd that someone named Reich would be a fascist.

The 4-foot 11-inch Reich needs to focus on “global warming,” because he will be the first to drown at his Martha’s Vineyard crib if sea levels actually rise.

Kamala has often stated, “I worked at McDonald’s.” According to the Washington Free Beacon’s investigation, her resume didn’t show that. They even checked to see if there was a sex scandal with Mayor McCheese during her inexplicably rapid rise at McDonald’s to confirm her being there. If Kamala was going to lie about once having had a regular folks’ job, she should have played it safe and said that she worked for my local water company. There is no evidence of anyone working there.

Under Biden/Harris, the world is more at war. Ukraine, Gaza and now in Turkey, where a mob yelling “Yankee go home!” harassed two U.S. Marines. The Marines were lucky not to be killed. I can only imagine how violent I would get if I had a weapon of war on me and someone called me a “Yankee.”

Ron Hart is a libertarian op-ed humorist, an award-winning author, and a frequent guest on TV and radio. He can be contacted at Ron@RonaldHart.com or @RonaldHart on Twitter.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller.