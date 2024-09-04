Reporter Presses Joaquin Phoenix On Why He Abruptly Quit Gay Romance Movie

Reporters pressed Joaquin Phoenix to explain why he abruptly exited Todd Haynes’ film days before it was scheduled to begin filming, but he refused to defend his actions.

The Oscar winner attended a press conference for his upcoming movie, “Joker: Folie à Deux,” at the Venice Film Festival on Sept 4. and reporters saw it as an opportunity to gain clarity on why he bailed on his last role. Phoenix faced backlash in August after he quit Haynes’ untitled gay romance movie five days before it was scheduled to start filming, causing millions of dollars in losses, according to World of Reel. The famous actor issued a few fleeting words, but refused to provide an actual reason for his exit.

“I think if I do [speak about the reasoning], I’d just be sharing my opinion from my perspective, and the other creatives aren’t here to say their piece, and it just doesn’t feel like that would be right,” the famous actor told the reporter who asked about the matter.

“I’m not sure how that would be helpful,” he said, according to People. “So I don’t think I will.”

Phoenix was set to star in Haynes’ project as the role of a man that fled to Mexico with a male lover. Phoenix helped develop the story alongside Haynes and author Jon Raymond. The project seemed to be on track before the star suddenly pulled the plug on his involvement.

Filming was set to begin in Guadalajara, Mexico, but Phoenix backed out while still in Los Angeles, according to IndieWire. (RELATED: ‘Out Of My Lane’: Matthew McConaughey Reveals He Nearly Quit Acting)

“There’s been a huge amount of outrage,” a studio executive said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Insiders predict legal action against Phoenix is likely.