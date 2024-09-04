The Silver Lining Of A Kamala Harris Presidency That Would Make You Laugh … And Cry

The Democrats’ very own crypt keeper took the stage this week at the DNC.

Eek — Hillary Clinton! Back from the political dead.

Kamala Harris will never rest in defense of our freedom and safety. Donald Trump fell asleep at his own trial. When he woke up, he made his own kind of history—as the first person to run for president with 34 felony convictions. pic.twitter.com/VTUm5KcKHJ — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 20, 2024

Even Democratic voters don’t like her, as they made clear in 2016. Yet for some reason, she’s still the self-appointed face of Girl Power in the Democratic Party.

“Standing here as my mother’s daughter, and my daughter’s mother, I’m so happy this day has come,” Clinton said to open her speech at the DNC.

She went on and on about womanhood and patriarchy and the dastardly glass ceiling, until mercifully, it came to an end.

“On the other side of that glass ceiling is Kamala Harris raising her hand and taking the oath of office as our 47th president of the United States,” she concluded, drowned out by the cheers of cat ladies in the audience.

Like all women, she did her best to hide her contempt for her female friends. As always, it was thinly veiled.

She’s not happy for Kamala Harris. She doesn’t care about seeing the first female president. She just wants to sit in the Oval Office herself, and performative, fake feminism is what she believed her whole life would put her there.

So there’s one silver lining if we’re forced to suffer four years of a Harris-Walz regime. Hilary Clinton will live to see the first female president — and it won’t be her!