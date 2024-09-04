Opinion

The Silver Lining Of A Kamala Harris Presidency That Would Make You Laugh … And Cry

OPINION
Kamala Harris And Tim Walz Campaign In Michigan

(Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Gage Klipper Commentary & Analysis Writer
Font Size:

The Democrats’ very own crypt keeper took the stage this week at the DNC.

Eek — Hillary Clinton! Back from the political dead.

Even Democratic voters don’t like her, as they made clear in 2016. Yet for some reason, she’s still the self-appointed face of Girl Power in the Democratic Party.

MOON TOWNSHIP, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 18: Democratic presidential candidate, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to reporters outside of Primanti Bros. Restaurant on August 18, 2024 in Moon Township, Pennsylvania. Harris, along with Democratic vice presidential candidate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, his wife Gwen Walz and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff are participating in a campaign bus tour through out cities around western Pennsylvania. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

“Standing here as my mother’s daughter, and my daughter’s mother, I’m so happy this day has come,” Clinton said to open her speech at the DNC.

She went on and on about womanhood and patriarchy and the dastardly glass ceiling, until mercifully, it came to an end.

LARGO, MARYLAND - AUGUST 15: U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris gives remarks alongside U.S. President Joe Biden at Prince George’s Community College on August 15, 2024 in Largo, Maryland. Biden and Harris held the event to talk about their administration's efforts to lower drug costs. This event is the first time President Biden and Vice President Harris have appeared in public together since Biden announced he would be stepping down from running for re-election. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

LARGO, MARYLAND – AUGUST 15: U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris gives remarks alongside U.S. President Joe Biden at Prince George’s Community College on August 15, 2024 in Largo, Maryland. Biden and Harris held the event to talk about their administration’s efforts to lower drug costs. This event is the first time President Biden and Vice President Harris have appeared in public together since Biden announced he would be stepping down from running for re-election. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

“On the other side of that glass ceiling is Kamala Harris raising her hand and taking the oath of office as our 47th president of the United States,” she concluded, drowned out by the cheers of cat ladies in the audience.

Like all women, she did her best to hide her contempt for her female friends. As always, it was thinly veiled.

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 16: Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris speaks on her policy platform, including improving the cost of living for all Americans, at the Hendrick Center For Automotive Excellence on August 16, 2024 in Raleigh, North Carolina. This is the candidate's first major policy speech since accepting the democratic party nomination.(Photo by Grant Baldwin/Getty Images)

RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA – AUGUST 16: Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris speaks on her policy platform, including improving the cost of living for all Americans, at the Hendrick Center For Automotive Excellence on August 16, 2024 in Raleigh, North Carolina. This is the candidate’s first major policy speech since accepting the democratic party nomination.(Photo by Grant Baldwin/Getty Images)

She’s not happy for Kamala Harris. She doesn’t care about seeing the first female president. She just wants to sit in the Oval Office herself, and performative, fake feminism is what she believed her whole life would put her there.

So there’s one silver lining if we’re forced to suffer four years of a Harris-Walz regime. Hilary Clinton will live to see the first female president — and it won’t be her!

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris waves as she boards Air Force Two prior to a departure at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport in Detroit, Michigan. Vice President Harris will continue to campaign in Arizona tomorrow. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris waves as she boards Air Force Two prior to a departure at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport in Detroit, Michigan. Vice President Harris will continue to campaign in Arizona tomorrow. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)