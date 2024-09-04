Katy Perry Describes Her Raunchy Love Language In Wild Interview

Katy Perry shamelessly revealed that she rewards her partner with oral sex when he does household chores.

The famous singer dished the dirt on her love language during a raw and candid appearance on Tuesday’s episode of Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast that aired Sept. 4, according to Page Six. The former “American Idol” judge reportedly admitted that she and Orlando Bloom engage in “a lot of couples therapy,” and it was there that she discovered one of her ways of acknowledging love is to provide sexual service.

“Help around the house. Like, share the load or help the load be lighter,” Perry said to male listeners, the outlet reported.

Perry explained how the oral sex reward system works within her home.

“So it’s like, if I come downstairs and the kitchen is clean, and you’ve done it all, and you’ve done all the dishes, and you’ve closed all the pantry doors, you better be ready to get your d—k sucked,” she said emphatically, according to Page Six.

“I mean, literally. That is my love language. I don’t need a red Ferrari! I can buy a red Ferrari. Just do the f—king dishes! I will suck your d—k! It’s that easy!” Perry reportedly said.

The famous singer suggested that other men should get on board with helping their ladies out at home.

“The load can be so heavy for women, and there’s so many invisible things that we do, and it’s literally about sharing that load,” she advised, according to Page Six.

Perry reportedly said Bloom has a solid grasp on what she needs needs and wishes and actively works to keep the house in order on weekends when the housekeeper is not present.

She went on to joke that men able to buy luxuries such as Roomba vacuums and electric toilets that automatically put the toilet seat down can enjoy “so much more sex” with their significant others, the outlet reported.

The star went on to talk about the serious side of relationships and admitted she has matured and knows exactly what she is — and is not — looking for in a mate.

Perry said she is “no longer attracted to narcissists,” according to Page Six.

“Anyone that is constantly changing the goalpost or pulling the rug out from you emotionally … not it,” she asserted, the New York Post reported. (RELATED: Katy Perry Debuts Bra, Underwear Outfit On iHeartRadio Red Carpet)

Perry was married to Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012, before she became involved with Bloom in 2016.