Former Republican Rep Announces Support For Kamala Harris

Former Republican Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney announced Wednesday that she will vote for Vice President Kamala Harris in the November election.

Cheney revealed her decision during a speech at Duke University, The New York Times reported. Cheney has been a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump and lost her 2022 reelection bid to a Trump-backed challenger.

“I think it is crucially important for people to recognize, not only is what I just said about the danger that Trump poses something that should prevent people from voting for him, but I don’t believe that we have the luxury of writing in candidates’ names, particularly in swing states,” Cheney said, according to a video posted on X. “And as a conservative, as someone who believes in and cares about the Constitution, I have thought deeply about this, and because of the danger that Donald Trump poses, not only am I not voting for Donald Trump, but I will be voting for Kamala Harris.”

Liz Cheney endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris at Duke University@newsobserver pic.twitter.com/taoMYNQ6d1 — Emma Cline (@emmacline_) September 4, 2024

Cheney was ousted from her House Republican leadership position in 2021 following her vote to impeach Trump. She was also censured by the Wyoming Republican Party. (RELATED: Liz Cheney Says Kevin McCarthy ‘Elevated’ House Republicans Who Are ‘White Supremacists’ and ‘Anti-Semitic’)

Before declaring her support for Harris, Cheney was notably absent from the RNC, alongside other prominent Republicans such as George W. Bush, Mike Pence, Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan. Cheney considered running for president as a third-party candidate, and she expressed her determination to do “whatever it takes” to prevent Trump from reclaiming the White House.

