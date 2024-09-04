Angels’ Ben Joyce Throws Fastest Strikeout Pitch Ever Here In Modern-Era With 105.5 MPH Fireball

So much heat! So many flames!

Ben Joyce, a rookie relief pitcher for the Los Angeles Angels, tossed a fiery 105.5 mph fastball during Tuesday’s game against their rival Dodgers. In fact, the top-tier pitch became the fastest in MLB in the 2024 campaign, and not just that, but it’s also the quickest strikeout pitch here in the modern era — the pitch-tracking era to be exact which began back in 2008.

Marking the end of the Dodgers’ half of the ninth inning, Joyce struck out shortstop Tommy Edman. During his playing days at Tennessee, Joyce managed to throw a 105.5 mph pitch, but in the pros, he’s only been able to hit 104.5 mph … until Tuesday night. (RELATED: Phillies’ Nick Castellanos Puts ESPN Reporter In Her Place After Asking Softball Questions)

In Sept. 2010, current Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman hit a 105.8 mph figure, and he also tallied 105.7 mph nearly a half decade later in July 2016. Besides Chapman, the only other pitcher to ever pass the 105 mph milestone in the pitch-tracking era is San Francisco Giants starter Jordan Hicks, according to Statcast per ESPN.

And now there’s a new member of their club: Ben Joyce.

WATCH:

BEN JOYCE JUST THREW 105.5 MPH 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3BNim2It0P — MLB (@MLB) September 4, 2024

I can’t help but to ask, and let’s take wagers on this: Over/under five years until Ben Joyce becomes a Los Angeles Dodger?

After this little episode, you can be sure the Dodgers are already thinking about Shohei Ohtaning this guy. (Shohei switched from the Angels to the Dodgers)

Enjoy him while you have him, Angels fans.