Celebrity Trend Could Be A Dangerous Dare To Fans

Ludacris sparked concern after drinking glacier water, and now Diplo videotaped himself doing the same thing — but let’s not suggest this is the “cool” new trend.

Ludacris seems to have started a new celebrity trend after filming himself drinking glacier water. Fans immediately flooded his social media page with genuine concern that the famous rapper may have fallen ill after the daring move. Diplo shared a video of him doing the exact same thing, Tuesday, and captioned it with the words “This glacier water is ludacris,” with a clever reference to the rapper. This may seem like fun and games until the millions of fans that are watching turn this into the next big trend.

Water 💧 So Good It Tastes Like GOD Made It. Well, Because He Did 🙏🏾 ❄️ pic.twitter.com/MDYExQnp7Z — Ludacris (@Ludacris) August 26, 2024

It’s probably time for celebrities to stop glorifying the glacier-drinking videos, especially considering publications have previously reported that glaciers may contain fecal matter, which should really be enough to deter anyone.

When Ludacris drank the water, he dramatically shouted, “Oh my God.”

“Water So Good It Tastes Like GOD Made It. Well, Because He Did,” the rapper wrote in his caption.

Ludacris acknowledged the concern for his health when fans flooded his social media page with worried comments.

I see some of you asking about the glacier water 💧 from my previous post pic.twitter.com/5WjeyeU1F3 — Ludacris (@Ludacris) August 27, 2024

“For everybody asking me, how that glacier water really tasted? When I tell y’all — and I’m a water snob — it was the best-tasting water I’ve ever had in my life,” he said, as he assured fans he was ok.

“And as I drank it I felt like every cell in my human body was being hydrated and rejuvenated at the same damn time,” he said.

Diplo seemed to have been inspired, which suggests to me that this is a trend that may catch on.

His video showcased a big cup-dip into the glacier water as he said, “Oh that’s good boy, bottoms up!”

He captioned the video with the words, “It’s clean everyone, it’s literally clear,” and “unlocked some ancient bacteria in the glacier to upgrade my gut biome.”

Clear water doesn’t necessarily mean clean water.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by diplo (@diplo)

Michael Loso, a geologist with the U.S. National Parks Service (NPS) and one of those behind the 2012 study “Glacial Transport of Human Waste and Survival of Fecal Bacteria,” confirmed the fecal details to Outside. “Everything we’ve got points toward the poop and bacteria lasting indefinitely when it’s buried in the ice,” he reportedly said.

The U.S. National Parks Service (NPS) advises against drinking water from a natural source that hasn’t been filtered or purified.

“Water in a stream, river or lake may look clean, but it can still be filled with bacteria, viruses, and parasites that can result in waterborne diseases, such as cryptosporidiosis or giardiasis,” the NPS writes.

Those who are still considering the glacier-drinking trend, you may want to look up what giardiasis is — then let me know if you still feel the same.

"It is essential that you purify natural water," the NPS said — with good reason.

I hope this is the last of it, but something tells me Ludacris and Diplo may have just made drinking glacier water “the next big thing.”