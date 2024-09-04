LET THE DRAMA UNFOLD: McIlroy, Scheffler, DeChambeau, Koepka Set To Face Off In PGA Vs. LIV Television Battle

I’m absolutely loving DeChambeau and Koepka pairing up — go LIV!

It’s been a golf civil war in the headlines, in business and behind-the-scenes when it comes to the rivalry between PGA and LIV. And now it looks like it’s coming to the silver screen.

According to a report Wednesday from Golfweek, a made-for-television match will be taking place later in 2024 that will see the PGA’s Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy squaring off against LIV’s Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka. (RELATED: Hat That Scottie Scheffler Was Wearing While Getting Arrested Just Sold For A Whopping $2,375 In An Auction)

The matchup will see the biggest stars from each brand colliding against one another in the form of play, but on top of that, it can be looked at as a possible way for PGA and LIV to calm their rivalry and make some money together.

The match will be hosted in Las Vegas and is slated for mid-December. It’ll be broadcasted on TNT.

Exclusive: Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler to face Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka in TV battle https://t.co/WKPfHqXd1O pic.twitter.com/RubWNTJBqI — Golfweek (@golfweek) September 4, 2024

Bryson DeChambeau and South Florida’s finest Brooks Koepka, that’s who locked me into this event — LIV couldn’t have gotten a better duo.

I like the PGA’s choices of Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, too, though I admit I’m not the biggest fan of McIlroy because of his weak-boy tendencies (like taking mental health breaks and pushing for ridiculous leftism), but I can dig the pair to represent PGA. And I have absolutely nothing against Scheffler. Love the guy.

But I’m just saying … DeChambeau and Koepka are clearly the ones to root for here, and LIV in turn.

Though the real thing we should be rooting for is full unification between LIV and PGA, and that can potentially happen. Let’s drink to that!