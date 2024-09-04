‘Don’t Cover The Man’: ‘Morning Joe’ Panel Accuses ‘Mainstream Media’ Of Giving Trump An Unfair ‘Advantage’

A panel on “Morning Joe” accused the media on Wednesday of handing over an unfair advantage to Republican nominee Donald Trump in their coverage in an attempt to appear unbiased toward Democrats.

The panel argued that the media has failed to hold Trump accountable for his alleged dangerous rhetoric in an attempt to appear unbiased and objective towards both of the presidential nominees ahead of the 2024 election. The show’s co-host, Mike Barnicle, alleged that the media ignores Trump’s rhetoric and always adds criticism of Vice President Kamala Harris when they negatively cover the former president.

“There’s a false equivalency going on in the coverage of this race in that Donald Trump can say whatever crazy things he wants to say, about submarines and sharks and electric batteries, whatever he wants to say, and it’s not really covered in the sense that it’s covered describing who said it, why he said it and who the man is — Trump,” Barnicle said. “Out of his mind. And always in that story in the false equivalency by too many reporters and too many American newspapers is also: ‘By the way, Kamala Harris changed her mind on fracking.’ They always throw in something like that in coverage of the story. It is ridiculous. We don’t cover the man for how dangerous he is.”

Co-host Joe Scarborough said the media is engaging in “moral relativism” by allegedly failing in its duty to cover Trump in an attempt to remain unbiased.

“For some reason, the mainstream media, nine years into Donald Trump’s era in American politics, still doesn’t know how to cover Donald Trump,” Scarborough said. “They still are engaging even at this late hour in moral relativism and saying, ‘Yeah, but, yeah, but.’ And, again, they just don’t know how to put it in proper perspective because, as I said yesterday, they are so concerned about being objective that they’re treating this race like it was 1996 … Their ‘objective’, and I put that word in quotes, their ‘objectivity’ actually is not objectivity at all. It ends up playing to Donald Trump’s advantage every day because they are so numbed by the hate, the hate speech, that has spewed out of his mouth for the past nine years.”

Scarborough alleged that the media focused more on Harris not holding a public event for the thirteen service members killed during the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan as Trump arrived at Arlington National Cemetery to commemorate them. (RELATED: Scarborough claims Trump Should ‘Worry Capitalists,’ Ignores Kamala’s Price-Gouging Proposal)

Co-host Jonathan Lemire agreed with his fellow co-hosts, though he argued the media has “improved” about covering Trump during his presidency and in his post-presidency.

“But you’re right, in an effort to appear balanced, to appear objective, mistakes are absolutely being made and standards are absolutely being applied to both candidates here when Donald Trump is a different animal,” Lemire said. “He is an insurrectionist candidate, we should never lose sight of that. He lies more than any other major political figure we’ve ever had, not even close. He is someone who flouts every rule and norm, he is someone who has been convicted of a crime. And all of that needs to be said and said.”

Scarborough further criticized CNBC host Joe Kernen for grilling Harris’ tax policy to former Republican Sen. Pat Toomey after he said he would not vote for Trump based on his alleged attempt to overthrow the 2020 election during a Tuesday interview.

“How do you put an insurrection against the United States government up against changes in the tax code?” Scarborough asked.

“I don’t understand the shortsightedness. You have to have a country in order to have tax policy,” co-host Mika Brzezinski added.

