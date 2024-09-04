Naomi Campbell Calls Out Fashion Icon In Front Of Everyone During Awards Show

Supermodel Naomi Campbell called out Vogue Editor-in-chief Anna Wintour’s sharp dig at her at Tuesday evening’s Harlem’s Fashion Row Fashion Show and Style Awards.

Wintour was seemingly irritated that Campbell was late to arrive to the party, and didn’t hesitate to call her out. She took the podium to present Campbell with an award, but ended up lacing into her tardiness.

“I am a very punctual person, and I have the honor of presenting tonight to someone who is often late,” the powerful fashion mogul said in the video. Wintour got so annoyed with the supermodel that she eventually left the building. The dig was sharply addressed by Campbell, who didn’t mince words when she had her moment at the mic.

Naomi Campbell claps back at Anna Wintour after Wintour commented on her being late to show where she was supposed to present Naomi with an award. Wintour reportedly had to leave and gave the award to Samira Nasr to present, which Naomi said she preferred over “the other lady.” pic.twitter.com/GVwa8VUKtx — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 4, 2024

Wintour’s departure from the venue prompted Harper’s Bazaar editor-in chief, Samira Nasr, to replace Wintour, TMZ reported. She reportedly presented the Fashion Icon Award to Campbell, and welcomed the model to the stage to receive the statue.

Campbell flipped the script on Wintour’s insult by slinging back, and her sharp comments left the audience stunned.

“It’s so important that I’m here today, and I’m honored to be here in Harlem,” Campbell said, according to TMZ.

That’s when things got ugly.

“Everything’s going to work out the way it’s going to work out,” Campbell continued.

“It wasn’t my choice to have the other lady. I’d much rather have this,” she said, as she referenced Wintour as “the other lady” and gestured fondly in favor of Nasr’s reintroduction.

Visible gasps could be heard in the crowd immediately after the catfight ended with Campbell’s ruthless dig at the highly respected fashion expert. (RELATED: ‘I Was Killing Myself’: Naomi Campbell Explains Why She Did Drugs)

Sources close to Campbell later claimed she was not late to the event, according to TMZ. They alleged Wintour moved up the presentation slot because she wanted to attend the US Open, the outlet reported