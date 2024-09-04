Entertainment

Naomi Campbell Calls Out Fashion Icon In Front Of Everyone During Awards Show

Alexander McQueen SS24 : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024

(Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Alexander McQueen)

Leena Nasir
Supermodel Naomi Campbell called out Vogue Editor-in-chief Anna Wintour’s sharp dig at her at Tuesday evening’s Harlem’s Fashion Row Fashion Show and Style Awards.

Wintour was seemingly irritated that Campbell was late to arrive to the party, and didn’t hesitate to call her out. She took the podium to present Campbell with an award, but ended up lacing into her tardiness.

“I am a very punctual person, and I have the honor of presenting tonight to someone who is often late,” the powerful fashion mogul said in the video. Wintour got so annoyed with the supermodel that she eventually left the building. The dig was sharply addressed by Campbell, who didn’t mince words when she had her moment at the mic.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 03: Naomi Campbell speaks during the 17th Annual Harlem's Fashion Row Fashion Show & Style Awards on September 03, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Wintour’s departure from the venue prompted Harper’s Bazaar editor-in chief, Samira Nasr, to replace Wintour, TMZ reported. She reportedly presented the Fashion Icon Award to Campbell, and welcomed the model to the stage to receive the statue.

Campbell flipped the script on Wintour’s insult by slinging back, and her sharp comments left the audience stunned.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 07: Naomi Campbell (L) and Anna Wintour attends as Marc Jacobs & Benedikt Taschen celebrate NAOMI at The Diamond Horseshoe on April 7, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs International, LLC) Getty Images

“It’s so important that I’m here today, and I’m honored to be here in Harlem,” Campbell said, according to TMZ.

That’s when things got ugly.

“Everything’s going to work out the way it’s going to work out,” Campbell continued.

(EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) A model Naomi Campbell walks the runway during the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo Estrop by Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 07: Anna Wintour attends the 2022 CFDA Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic) Getty Images

“It wasn’t my choice to have the other lady. I’d much rather have this,” she said, as she referenced Wintour as “the other lady” and gestured fondly in favor of Nasr’s reintroduction.

Visible gasps could be heard in the crowd immediately after the catfight ended with Campbell’s ruthless dig at the highly respected fashion expert. (RELATED: ‘I Was Killing Myself’: Naomi Campbell Explains Why She Did Drugs)

Sources close to Campbell later claimed she was not late to the event, according to TMZ. They alleged Wintour moved up the presentation slot because she wanted to attend the US Open, the outlet reported