Patrick Surtain Becomes Highest-Paid Player Ever At DB Position After Landing $96 Million Extension From Broncos

Patrick Surtain has secured the bag!

Earlier in 2024, Denver Broncos general manager George Paton went on the record and stated that it was a “no-brainer” to make a move to guarantee superstar cornerback Patrick Surtain would remain with his franchise “for a long time.”

Well, the Broncs did exactly that Wednesday as the organization and Surtain’s team have agreed on a historic four-year extension that will be worth a whopping $96 million, sources told Adam Schefter of ESPN. Even better for Surtain, $77.5 million of that money will reportedly be guaranteed. (RELATED: ESPN Drops An Actual Musical To Promote Peyton And Eli’s ‘Manningcast,’ And It’s Shockingly Pretty Good)

Surtain’s average annual value of $24 million is now the most ever for defensive backs in the entire history of the National Football League. The deal eclipses Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr.‘s $21.025 million price tag and Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander‘s $21 million. On top of that, Surtain’s guaranteed $77.5 million figure is also the highest for any contract that’s ever went to a defensive back, according to Schefter.

Surtain has a career stat line of 187 tackles, seven interceptions, one forced fumble and one touchdown.

Broncos, CB Patrick Surtain agree to terms on a 4-year extension worth $96M including $77.5M guaranteed, making him the highest-paid DB in NFL history. (via @rapsheet) pic.twitter.com/P1BinVEFPF — NFL (@NFL) September 4, 2024

It’s funny, because while I’m sitting here writing about an athlete getting $96 million, my wife and I are in the middle of strategizing on what to do about a new house… (LMAO)

Let me hold something, Pat! We are not the same!