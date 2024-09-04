Queen Guitarist Brian May Reveals He Suffered Minor Stroke

Queen guitarist Brian May revealed Tuesday that he suffered from a minor stroke that left him unable to use his left arm.

The 77-year-old rockstar shared a selfie video on Instagram, telling fans that the scare was quite real and he has recovered quite well.

“The good news is that I can play guitar after the events of the last few days,” May said. “I say this because it was in some doubt because that little health hiccup that I mentioned happened about a week ago, and what they called it was a minor stroke.”

May described what it felt like to experience the medical episode.

“All of a sudden, out of the blue, I didn’t have any control over this arm,” he said. “So it was a little scary, I have to say.”

May praised the doctors at Frimley Hospital in Surrey who helped treat him in his time of need.

Describing the ambulance run, he said he went to the hospital with “blue lights flashing, the lot. Very exciting.” LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 04: Brian May of Queen performs during the Platinum Party At The Palace at Buckingham Palace on June 4, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. (Photo by Alberto Pezzali – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Fans can rest assured that May isn’t quite ready to call it quits just yet.

“So, the good news is, I’m OK. I’m just doing what I’m told, which is basically nothing,” he said.

He referred to the downtime as being “grounded.”

“I’m not allowed to go out. Well, I’m not allowed to drive, not allowed to get on a plane, not allowed to raise the heart rate too high,” May told his fans.

A plane flew overhead while he was filming and the legendary guitarist demonstrated his ability to keep things light and crack jokes in the face of adversity.

“I’m not allowed to have planes flying over, which will stress me. But I’m good,” he quipped. (RELATED: ‘Vomited For A Bit’: Blink-182 Star Tom DeLonge Fell To His Knees During Concert)

May explained to fans that he didn’t immediately inform them about the minor stroke because he doesn’t really “want sympathy.”

“Please don’t do that because it’ll clutter up my inbox and I hate that,” May said.