ROOKE: Trump’s Secret Weapon To Win Gen Z Out From Under Nose Of Political Establishment

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are trying to court some 41 million Gen Z voters eligible to vote in November. Unlike Harris, who relies heavily on supposedly paid-for influencers to catch these voters, Trump has a plan that’s a little closer to home.

Trump is actively working for these voters, thanks to his secret weapon: his son, Barron Trump.

Barron Trump arrives at NYU for his first day at college. https://t.co/z9tT6YbU0p pic.twitter.com/e1o0XYFbix — New York Post (@nypost) September 4, 2024

Trump told the Daily Mail that Barron Trump has become his political consultant in a way by introducing him to podcasters and streamers relevant to Gen Z voters.

“He knows so much about it,” Trump said. “Adin Ross, you know, I mean, I do some people that I wasn’t so familiar with, different generation. He knows every one of them. And we’ve had tremendous success.” (ROOKE: Kamala Failed To Hide Her Biggest Election Weakness From Voters)

BREAKING: Trump confirms that his 18-year-old son Barron is his secret weapon helping him win the Gen-Z vote and that Barron is behind all the viral shows he’s been getting on “Is he helping you win over Gen Z, the younger vote?” Trump: “YES… He knows so much about it.”… pic.twitter.com/90qOHZtg3Y — George (@BehizyTweets) September 4, 2024

The livestream with Aiden Ross was viewed by almost 600,000 people and sparked a string of interviews for Trump that showcased his desire to meet voters where they consume content, like with Elon Musk on X Spaces and Theo Von’s This Past Weekend.

Theo Von teaching Donald Trump about cocaine is the funniest thing I’ve seen all year pic.twitter.com/OVPHLENcZx — Adam Foster (@AdamFostermusic) August 20, 2024

Not only is Trump targeting the Gen Z audience with interviews on non-traditional media, but he is also spending millions of dollars to place ads during college football game day shows. He’s going all in. (ROOKE: Kamala’s Campaign Crossed The Line, And Now She’s Paying The Price)

I rarely see Trump ads because I live in California but throughout the day watching college football, Trump had two different ads running. This was one of them. pic.twitter.com/9APqIXPiAR — Joanne_Lopez_Dow🇺🇸 (@dow_lopez) September 2, 2024

Trump admits that his son Barron knows so much about this but doesn’t come out and say it is because his son is online. It’s just implied. The likely reality is that because Barron is the son of Donald Trump, he’s using an Anon account to give himself some cover while staying connected in this realm.

There is a possibility that somewhere out there is an anonymous account where Barron is posting (poasting) conservative content and enjoying a little meme action himself to own the establishment that has spent the last decade trying to destroy his family. Barron came into the political world while young but old enough to understand what establishment media types were doing to his parents. He was forced to endure watching the jackals as they attacked his father and mother. His helping his father is the only way to dethrone the powerful establishment blob.

Barron is a poaster and is ‘completely aware’ His older brothers are of course sympathetic but he’s actually /from here/, so to speak https://t.co/06zKMga56a — ib (@Indian_Bronson) September 4, 2024

Harris doesn’t come close to having this amount of support in her corner. While she gains traction with the left-wing ideologues through her step-daughter and seemingly paid-for online influencers, nothing comes close to a child who wants his father to win because of the hate they’ve experienced. (How Liberal Pollsters Are Recreating The 2016 Wave Of Silent Trump Voters)

And it’s clearly working.

The latest SurveyUSA election poll showed that Trump has a 4-point lead over Harris among voters aged 18-34. The same survey shows that 87% of this cohort, which includes Gen Z and some Millennials, said they are certain or probably will vote in the 2024 general election.

This could be a turning point for Republicans, especially Trump, who have seen the younger generation typically vote for Democrats.