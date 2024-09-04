So Disrespectful: Stephen A. Smith Hilariously Trolls Dallas Cowboys Right In Front Of Their Super Bowl Trophies

The disrespect is so unreal! (LMAO)

One of the top reasons why ESPN superstar Stephen A. Smith has gotten so big is because he’s a notorious hater of the Dallas Cowboys — a lot of people in America feel the same way.

With this being the case, Smith has consistently hated on the ‘Boys, and Wednesday was no different in a video that he posted to his social media. And here’s the kicker: He trolled the franchise and their fanbase in their own facility! And he did it in front of their five Super Bowl trophies! (RELATED: Patrick Surtain Becomes Highest-Paid Player Ever At DB Position After Landing $96 Million Extension From Broncos)

“Been a mighty long time since they got one of these. That’s why I’m here,” said Smith while laughing.

And to make it worse for Dallas fans, Smith hinted that he had some sort of secret meeting, and though he didn’t reveal it, it’s pretty clear he’s talking about franchise owner Jerry Jones.

WATCH:

Guess where I am… pic.twitter.com/bJxpfDm1rW — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) September 4, 2024

Stephen A. Smith trolling the Dallas Cowboys is nothing new, but doing it in front of their Super Bowl trophies?

That’s some elite trolling right there.

As a Miami Dolphins fan, my biggest ops are the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets. I’ve never really been sucked into the whole Dallas Cowboys hater thing like most of America. But I will say, I appreciate a good troll move, especially when it involves massive disrespect like doing it IN FRONT OF THEIR SUPER BOWL HARDWARE.

Holy hell, kudos to Stephen A. for this one.