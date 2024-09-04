‘Can We Get A Question At Some Point?’: Walz Ignores Shouted Question About Lowering Prices During Campaign Stop

Democratic vice presidential candidate and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz ignored shouted questions about the economy during a campaign stop in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday.

Walz stopped in Lancaster on Wednesday and is set to travel to Pittsburgh and Erie to campaign for his running mate, Vice President Kamala Harris. While speaking to locals in Lancaster, an unnamed individual shouted out questions about the economy and his plan to lower costs.

“Governor, what’s your administration going to do about lowering prices? Can you answer the question please?” the person asked, followed by no response from Walz. “What’s your policy on the economy? Can we get a question at some point, though?”

Attendees of the event appeared to boo the person shouting the questions.

The questions continued as Walz continued to speak to supporters and ignore shouted questions.

“Governor, are you going to take any policy questions?” a person can be heard asking, followed by no response from Walz.

Harris and Walz sat down with CNN’s Dana Bash on Thursday, the first and only interview they have participated in since the launch of her campaign on July 21. The Harris campaign had received criticism and a series of questioning for not having participated in an interview or a press conference after an entire month since the campaign’s launch, while Trump held two press conferences in the month of August. (RELATED: Video Shows Kamala Appear To Dodge Reporter’s Questions By Plugging Ears With Headphones)

The vice president reportedly plans to distance herself from President Joe Biden’s economic agenda as inflation has been one of his political liabilities, Axios reported on Aug. 14. Inflation rose from 1.4% when Biden took office in January 2021 to a peak of 9% in June 2022.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI), which measures the price of everyday goods, fell below 3% in July for the first time in two years.

Harris’ current economic plan involves implementing a 25% tax on unrealized capital gains for individuals making more than $100 million in wealth and raising the corporate tax rate from its current 21% to 28%, according to The Wall Street Journal. She further plans to levy a federal ban on so-called “price gouging” on groceries and give first-time homebuyers $25,000 in down payment assistance.

