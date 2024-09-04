Vulnerable GOP Reps Are Concerned Speaker Johnson’s Funding Strategy May Cost Them Reelection

Vulnerable House Republicans are worried that Republican Speaker Mike Johnson’s funding strategy may lead to a government shutdown, which could jeopardize their reelection, according to Politico.

Several lawmakers expressed concerns during a private GOP call on Wednesday about Johnson’s plan to attach the SAVE Act, which would require proof of citizenship for voter registration, to the short-term funding bill, which will continue to fund federal agencies past the Sept. 30 deadline, Politico reported. Some vulnerable Republicans are hoping the strategy doesn’t lead to a government shutdown, which would withhold federal funding and subsequently risk their odds of winning reelection. (RELATED: ‘Outrageous Partisan Poison Pills’: Dems Threaten To Torpedo GOP’s Gov’t Funding Bill Targeting Noncitizen Voting)

“You realize the federal law already says that … you have to be a citizen to vote,” Republican Rep. Larry Buschon of Indiana said during the call. “So, from my perspective, I hope it doesn’t hold up the funding.”

The SAVE Act was put forth by Republican Rep. Chip Roy of Texas in an attempt to curb illegal immigrants from voting by requiring proof of citizenship for voter registration. The bill passed the House in July, with five Democrats siding with 216 Republicans.

Republican Rep. Nick LaLota of New York asked during the call how the speaker would react in the event that the Senate stripped the SAVE Act and sent back a straightforward funding package, risking gridlock and a potential government shutdown, according to Politico. LaLota argued that 10 vulnerable GOP incumbents, including himself, would be at risk of losing reelection if a shutdown occurred.

“How long do we take this?” Republican Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks of Iowa asked during the call. “Is the intent to message ‘Dems oppose SAVE,’ but are we going to take this to a shutdown?”

Although the speaker omitted specifics, he reassured LaLota that he wouldn’t go into a spending fight if he thought it would fail, Politico reported. (RELATED: Over 140 Dems Vote Against DC Bill Repealing Law Allowing Non-Citizens To Vote)

The continuing resolution (CR) may also be a snag among more conservative members like Republican Rep. Matt Rosendale of Montana, who said the House should be focused on passing the 12 appropriations bills, instead.

“If Schumer wanted, he could bring the SAVE Act up for a vote and pass it,” Rosendale said in a Wednesday post on X. “But he won’t. He wants illegals to vote in American elections. If he willingly rejected our bill then, he will reject it when tied to a CR. We should be focusing on passing ALL 12 appropriations bills!”

However, a source close to Republican leadership told the Daily Caller News Foundation that the SAVE Act may convince some members who would otherwise oppose the CR to, in turn, support it. (RELATED: House Leaves For Early Recess Despite Failing To Pass Over Half Of Its Major Spending Bills)

“The length for a CR, as well as bills attached like the SAVE Act, could impact whether some Republicans typically against the spending measure are swayed to vote for it,” one House leadership aide told the DCNF.

During last year’s spending fight, Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida led the effort to oust then-Speaker Kevin McCarthy. After Gaetz filed the motion to vacate the chair, McCarthy was booted in a 216-210 vote.

Republican Reps. Gaetz, Rosendale, Andy Biggs of Arizona, Tim Burchett of Tennessee, Ken Buck of Colorado, Eli Crane of Arizona, Bob Good of Virginia and Nancy Mace of South Carolina joined 208 Democrats to oust McCarthy. (RELATED: Kevin McCarthy’s Multi-Million Dollar Revenge Tour Likely To Fail Yet Again As Matt Gaetz Verges On Primary Victory)

The House passed four CRs in February to avert a government shutdown. The latest CR passed the House and the Senate on Feb. 29, while the previous three passed on Jan. 18, Nov. 15 and Sept. 30.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.