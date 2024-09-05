‘Anti-Parent Ticket’: Moms For Liberty Plans To Emphasize Harris-Walz’ Socialism, ‘Gender Madness’ To Drive Vote

Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’ education records reveal a slew of anti-parent policies including the removal of parental rights and the injection of gender and socialist indoctrination into schools, Moms for Liberty warns.

Moms for Liberty welcomed over 600 parents at an event held in Washington, D.C. from Aug. 29 – Sept. 1, calling to action voters from across the country over issues of parental rights in education. The organization plans to spend over $3 million in efforts to elect school board members committed to protecting parents’ rights and fighting back against Harris and Walz’ “radical” and “anti-parent” policies.

“A Harris-Walz presidency is the most anti-parent radical ticket that the Democrats possibly could have put forward, without a doubt in my mind, and so we are ringing the alarm,” Moms for Liberty co-founder Tiffany Justice said in an interview with the Daily Caller News Foundation. “We want parents to know the truth so when they’re going to vote they understand that Kamala Harris and Tim Walz don’t trust you as parents. They think that the government knows better than you for your kids, and we reject that.”

Moms for Liberty has been on the front lines in the battle over parental rights in education, erecting over 300 chapters with over 130,000 members in nearly all 50 states since 2021, according to an organization representative. The group has been involved in many initiatives aiming to increase awareness of and fight back against “indoctrination” and government overreach in education, including a lawsuit against the Biden-Harris administration’s Title IX rewrite that allows biological men into women’s restrooms, locker rooms and sports.

“The biggest thing that we have happening right now is the fact that too often parents are not being given accurate information to make the best decisions for their kids,” Justice said. “If you’re a mom or a dad, you deserve honest, accurate information. How is your kid really doing in school? How are the kids at that school generally doing? You deserve to know if you only have 7% of kids reading on grade level in your son or daughter’s grades, and then you deserve the right, and you have the fundamental right to direct their education, and we’re going to work really hard to ensure that parents have choice so they can make sure that their child isn’t trapped in a failing school.”

Justice highlighted the importance of mobilizing voters that would not otherwise be politically active over issues they care about and talked about the ways that Moms for Liberty has been helping to equip voters with essential information, saying that change begins with “kitchen table conversations.”

“These are not complicated issues, that moms and dads are in the driver’s seat for their kids’ education. That’s a really not complicated thing,” Justice told the DCNF. “So we really talk to the American people in a way that is respectful of their intelligence. People are smart. Americans are smart, and they want to be told the truth.”

One of the biggest issues Moms for Liberty is fighting against right now is the prevalence of gender ideology in schools.

“When it comes to issues that are really concerning to parents, like gender ideology and what’s happening with a lot of the gender madness, this transgender craziness that’s happening. Parents have been told lies about that issue,” Justice warned. “Parents have been told that if they don’t allow their son or daughter to transition, that they might kill themselves. That’s a lie. Parents have been told that puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones are reversible. They’re not. [They cause] horrible harms and damages to the lifelong health and development of the child.”

“The idea that we’re sterilizing children is craziness. We are very determined to make it stop,” Justice continued.

Justice said that parents should be aware of Harris and Walz’ track records in education going into the November election. (RELATED: Tim Walz Signed A Law Creating ‘Ethnic Studies’ Requirements Extending To Elementary School Students)

“You need to look no farther than Minnesota, and what Tim Walz has done, the craziness of him being willing to take custody of children from parents if they won’t affirm their child’s want of changing a gender, saying that your parental rights don’t matter and the state will transition your kid even if you don’t like it,” Justice continued, warning of the policies the candidates’ supported in their respective states. She also mentioned Harris’ home state of California, saying that the state’s test scores are “absolutely abysmal” and that both California and Minnesota have become “sanctuary states” that “want to take away the rights of parents.”

The term “sanctuary state” has been used to refer to states that allow for gender change procedures on minors without parental approval. Walz signed a bill in Minnesota in 2023 dubbed the “Trans Refuge Bill” that allowed for the state to take custody of a child if their parents denied them sex-change procedures, also applying to individuals crossing state lines for the treatment which the state declares “medically necessary.”

Republicans, Justice said, should focus on “trusting Americans, telling them the truth and really letting people know that the future of our country is at stake, that we are in a real time of peril, where we see a rise of communism, of Marxism happening right now.” She referred to a recently resurfaced clip in which Walz said that “one person’s socialism is another person’s neighborliness,” and as a teacher had once told students that communism is when “everyone is the same and everyone shares.”

When asked about Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, Justice cited his strong family ties as a promising sign for parental rights supporters, saying he “seems to have a really good relationship with them.”

“I expect a lot of protection and defense of parental rights [under a Trump presidency]. Parental rights are fundamental rights. That means the government doesn’t give them to you, so he’s not granting anyone anything,” Justice said.

“The other thing that we’ve seen happen in President Trump that Moms for Liberty certainly can relate to is the weaponization of the federal government against the American people,” she continued. “We’ve watched President Trump deal with that very directly. Moms for Liberty members were called domestic terrorists. We had the FBI call one of our moms after she spoke at a school board meeting. We just recently found out that through FOIA requests, that the FBI has declined to investigate very real threats to the health and safety of me and my children and I just can’t imagine why they would want to make American moms and dads so vulnerable to people that are wishing to harm us.”

Moms for Liberty boasted a 60% win rate for endorsed school board candidates in Florida’s 2024 primary elections, according to an organization representative, and a 33% win rate overall for endorsed candidates in 2023, according to the Brookings Institution. The organization flipped 17 school boards in the 2022 general election, according to The 74 Million, a nonprofit news outlet focusing on education.

Justice reaffirmed Moms for Liberty’s commitment to advocating for children and parents in races across the country this November.

“We want our moms to really hold people’s feet to the fire. If anyone’s running for any office, the question is, where do you stand on parental rights. Where do you stand on fighting against the indoctrination of our children in schools? What are you going to do to help to empower teachers in the classroom, to make sure that kids are learning how to read?”

