Atlantic Ocean Roars Back To Life With Insane Number Of Disturbances After Historical Period Of Calm

The Atlantic and Gulf roared back to life Thursday after historical-levels of chill throughout mid-to-late August.

Just two days ago, forecasters were posting all over social media, seemingly confused over the “remarkably quiet” hurricane season between Aug. 13 and Sept. 3. This is the quietest the ocean has been during this time period since 1968. But it sounds like all that public posting may have jinxed things for meteorologists.

By Thursday morning, five different disturbances appeared between the eastern tropical Atlantic through the Gulf of Mexico, all the way up to the northern Atlantic. All of the systems have a less than 40% chance of development over the next few days, according to the National Hurricane Center … but forecasts have gotten a fair bit wrong this year, so they might be wrong here too.

We’ve gone more than half a month with no named storms in the Atlantic, but forecasters warn that activity is picking up. https://t.co/A2Xh1GIpJV pic.twitter.com/l5VGv6CPRD — AccuWeather (@accuweather) September 5, 2024

Back in February, AccuWeather aired “serious and growing concerns” about hurricane season that simply haven’t come to fruition yet. (RELATED: Weather Goes Wild Across The US As August Arrives)

Despite the slow year for wild weather, AccuWeather is continuing to monitor whatever is happening within the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico. At least one of the systems appears to be a “slow-moving storm that meandered from the Gulf of Mexico to Texas over the Labor Day weekend.”

There’s plenty of time for this system to evolve into a tropical depression, according to AccuWeather’s hurricane expert Alex DaSilva. “The time spent over the warm Gulf of Mexico waters will be limited and stiff breezes above the system (wind shear) could prevent an official name designation based on winds.”

The other biggie is the system that appeared well off the Coastal Carolina, which is expected to move up and possibly over Atlantic Canada, possibly hitting the Northeast on its way, AccuWeather reported. (RELATED: Upcoming ‘Thunder Moon’ Has Strange Ties To Summer Weather)

With so much that could happen from these systems, it is imperative you check your forecasts before leaving the house.