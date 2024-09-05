Major Industry Execs Say The Quiet Part Out Loud: Entertainment Is Falling Apart

An article published Thursday, supposedly centered on diversity, actually revealed the real issue within entertainment: The industry is overwhelmed and falling apart.

Despite being centered on the BBC’s creative diversity boss Jessica Schibli and her 25% diversity target for all of the network’s shows, the exclusive article from Deadline said the quiet part out loud: There are too many people in the entertainment industry, to the point where it is unsustainable. Not like, “You’re killing the planet with cow farts” unsustainable. Like, financially and practically unsustainable.

As BBC’s Dan McGolpin put it at the Edinburgh TV Festival in August, “There aren’t enough money and hours to keep everyone alive.” A whole host of other TV executives joined McGolpin and agreed, without offering an apology or solution, that there were too many production companies. (RELATED: World’s Most Oblivious British Woman Sits On ‘Morning Joe’ And Complains About Guns In America After July 4)

This might not seem like a big problem to you, dear reader. You’re already tuned into the Daily Caller, so your head is screwed on pretty well. But there are quite literally millions of young (and embarrassingly older) people banking their financial (and mental) success on being a star or working in media. Most of them live in Los Angeles right now, so what happens when they realize they’re not actually going to be a success and yet can’t get a real, grown-up job?

They become a net-loss for the economy, and it is all your fault. I mean, can you imagine how whiney these people are going to be when they don’t get rich and famous even though they, like, so totally tried? (RELATED: VP Of BBC Says Producing Chinese Propaganda Ads Is ‘Vital’ For Funding Journalism)

Well, these folks might be labeled under the entertainment industry’s new definition of “working class.” For some reason, Schibli thinks that it’s up to her and a bunch of these folks mismanaging media to “better [define] socioeconomic diversity” because “working class representation” hit record lows in 2024, apparently.

But honestly, who the heck noticed other than these guys and a few overpaid losers at some bizarro think tank or nonprofit? Us working class folks were too busy figuring out how to pay for our skyrocketing groceries while you ignored all our real problems in your news coverage.

Potential financial consolidation within entertainment is also huge concern for freedom of speech proponents. The BBC is already a pretty revoltingly run organization. For example, it’s leadership reportedly takes large sums of money from the Chinese Communist Party. They’re also known for pushing whatever political bias the globalists are vomiting this week. With less money comes less opportunity for actual diverse voices — diversity in thought, religion, not just skin color — we’re on track for heaps more propaganda and crappy excuses for escapism. (RELATED: BBC Scrubs Pedophile’s Past As A Drag Queen From Reports On Sting Operation)

But not all is lost! “One thing that gives me real reassurance is the fact that year on year our [diversity] numbers are getting better. So we know that despite what is happening in the wider market, we have made brilliant progress in creative diversity,” Schibli said, as if diversity matters in an industry so mismanaged it might not exist or make money in the next decade.

Is it just me, or does binge-watching old episodes of “Antiques Roadshow” sound like way more fun than whatever they want to indoctrinate us with next?