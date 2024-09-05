Terrified Woman Woke Up To Illegal Migrant Sexually Assaulting Her In Friend’s Car, Authorities Allege

A Florida woman woke up early Saturday morning to an illegal migrant sexually assaulting her while she was sleeping in a vehicle, according to authorities.

The unidentified woman was sleeping in a friend’s car with her boyfriend in Deerfield Beach, Florida, when she awoke to a man penetrating her vagina with two fingers, according to Broward County court documents. She was laying down on the passenger seat when she observed him moving his fingers in and out of her vagina under her black skirt. (RELATED: Illegal Migrant Arrested For Drunk Driving Discovered To Be MS-13 Gang Member Wanted For Homicide)

Upon realizing what was happening, she yelled at the man and proceeded to hit him with a stick she found nearby as he attempted to flee the scene, according to the documents. The woman called 9-1-1 and Broward County Sheriff’s deputies were able to apprehend the man, later identified as Rene Jorge Genezio Jr.

Federal immigration authorities confirmed Genezio is an illegal migrant who originally entered the U.S. lawfully with temporary permission to stay, but has since remained in the county illegally for over a decade.

“Rene Jorge Genezio is an unlawfully present non-citizen from Brazil, who entered the country Nov. 3, 2013, at the Washington Dulles International airport in Dulles, Va,” an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) spokesperson told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “Genezio entered as a nonimmigrant with authorization to remain in the U.S. until May 2, 2014,” but he remained in the U.S. beyond that date “without authorization.”

“On Aug. 31, Broward County Sheriff’s Office arrested Genezio for the offense of sexual battery on a victim 18 years or older,” the spokesperson continued. “On the same date officers with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Enforcement and Removal Operations encountered Genezio and lodged an immigration detainer.”

Broward County authorities are almost certain to eventually hand Genezio over to deportation officers, as sanctuary cities are banned and law enforcement officials are required to honor ICE detainer requests under a state law enacted by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Millions of foreign nationals have illegally entered the country through the U.S.-Mexico border under the Biden-Harris administration, but a significant portion of the illegal migrant population is also made up of noncitizens who entered the U.S. legally and then — like Genezio — never left after their nonimmigrant visas expired. (RELATED: REPORT: Migrants Make Up Roughly 75% Of Arrests In Midtown Manhattan, According To Estimate)

More than 850,000 foreign visitors overstayed their authorized stay in fiscal year 2022 alone, according to a June 2023 report published by the Department of Homeland Security. Most foreign nationals who allegedly overstayed their visas were identified as Venezuelan, Mexican and other Latin American nationals.

Upon being read his Miranda rights, Genezio denied all accusations against him and consented to a DNA swab of his fingers, according to the court documents. Despite living in the U.S. for more than ten years, the Brazilian national did not know English and required a Portuguese interpreter when speaking with Broward County Sheriff’s deputies.

