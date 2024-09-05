Editorial

Completely Outlandish Statistic Proves That Caitlin Clark Will Go Down As The Greatest Women’s Hooper Of All-Time

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 01: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever looks on in the first half against the Dallas Wings at College Park Center on September 01, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
There’s no telling how many records Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark is going to end up with when she retires, but it’s most certainly going to be a lot.

Let’s go with the most recent example, with Clark becoming the first rookie to tally multiple triple-doubles in a campaign by doing so Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Sparks.

But here’s where things get wacky with Clark‘s record-chasing.

A completely outlandish statistic shows that Clark has already arrived at the point where she has a total of seven games with at least 20 points and 10 assists, doing so after just 34 games. To put into perspective how crazy those figures truly are, the current record-holder for this statistical category is New York Liberty guard Courtney Vandersloot — who put up 10 in 422 games. (RELATED: ‘I Hope It’s Right On Our Forehead’: Joe Mazzulla Is About To Steamroll The NBA After Outright Cold-Blooded Quote)

Caitlin has seven in 34! Seven in 34!

Oh, and to top it off, Caitlin made even more history Wednesday night.

At this point, if you don’t think Caitlin Clark is gonna go down as the greatest women’s hooper of all time, you’re a bonafide hater.