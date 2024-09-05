Completely Outlandish Statistic Proves That Caitlin Clark Will Go Down As The Greatest Women’s Hooper Of All-Time

There’s no telling how many records Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark is going to end up with when she retires, but it’s most certainly going to be a lot.

Let’s go with the most recent example, with Clark becoming the first rookie to tally multiple triple-doubles in a campaign by doing so Wednesday night against the Los Angeles Sparks.

TRIPLE-DOUBLE FOR CC! With this rebound, Caitlin Clark records the 2nd triple-double of her career! Only rookie to ever do it and she does it twice 🔥#WelcometotheW pic.twitter.com/6v1k8Q0yMG — WNBA (@WNBA) September 5, 2024

But here’s where things get wacky with Clark‘s record-chasing.

A completely outlandish statistic shows that Clark has already arrived at the point where she has a total of seven games with at least 20 points and 10 assists, doing so after just 34 games. To put into perspective how crazy those figures truly are, the current record-holder for this statistical category is New York Liberty guard Courtney Vandersloot — who put up 10 in 422 games. (RELATED: ‘I Hope It’s Right On Our Forehead’: Joe Mazzulla Is About To Steamroll The NBA After Outright Cold-Blooded Quote)

Caitlin has seven in 34! Seven in 34!

Most career games with 20 PTS & 10 AST: 10 — Courtney Vandersloot (422 GP)

9 — Diana Taurasi (559 GP)

7 — Caitlin Clark (34 GP) pic.twitter.com/KGGm3Db2Mn — StatMamba (@StatMamba) September 5, 2024

Oh, and to top it off, Caitlin made even more history Wednesday night.

Caitlin Clark is the first player in WNBA history to have a season recording: 200+ AST

100+ 3PM pic.twitter.com/uYYmsVUfHB — StatMamba (@StatMamba) September 5, 2024

At this point, if you don’t think Caitlin Clark is gonna go down as the greatest women’s hooper of all time, you’re a bonafide hater.