Conor McGregor Appears To Announce He’s Running For President Of Ireland

MMA champion Conor McGregor appears to have announced he is running for President of Ireland in the 2025 election.

McGregor shared a post on X, Sept. 5., detailing the reasons he would be the best pick for the top job.

“As President I hold the power to summon the Dáil as well as dissolve it,” he wrote to his official social media account. “So as i said before, I would have all the answers the people of Ireland seek from these thieves of the working man, these disrupters of the family unit, these destructors of small businesses, and on and on and on!”

As President I hold the power to summon the Dáil as well as dissolve it. So as i said before, I would have all the answers the people of Ireland seek from these thieves of the working man, these disrupters of the family unit, these destructors of small businesses, and on and on… — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 5, 2024

McGregor went on to tease the idea of representing the citizens of his country and rhymed off his apparent political aspirations, should he be elected President.

“These charlatans in their positions of power would be summoned to answer to the people of Ireland and I would have it done by day end,” McGregor confidently stated.

“Or I would be left with no choice but to dissolve the Dáil entirely. Stop the train until. The people of Ireland deserve the answers they seek. Point blank,” McGregor wrote in his lengthy statement.

The MMA star has been outspoken about his political views in the past, but this is the first time he has seemingly suggested a presidential run.

“This would be my power as President. I know very well,” he wrote.

McGregor boasted his capabilities and declared himself as the most capable man to lead the country.

“Ireland needs an active President employed wholly by the people of Ireland. It is me,” he wrote. (RELATED: Steven Spielberg Lends Hand To President Biden’s Campaign: REPORT)

“I am the only logical choice. 2025 is upcoming…” he concluded.

The President of Ireland has a number of powers, according to the President of Ireland website. The office’s powers include appointing the Taoiseach — Ireland’s equivalent of a prime minister — with approval from the Dáil, the lower chamber of the country’s legislature. He or she also appoints other government ministers under the advice of the prime minister and approval of the Dáil. The appointments of judges and other officials are subject to advice from the government.

The President can also call forth and dissolve the Dáil. He or she can also convene both chambers of the legislature, the Oireachtas. The President is also Supreme Commander of Ireland’s Defense Forces