Television personality Donny Deutsch voiced concerns during a Thursday podcast about Vice President Kamala Harris’ current polling against former President Donald Trump, who typically exceeds his projected poll numbers.

A Tuesday Suffolk University poll found Harris leading Trump 76% to 12% among black voters, a narrower margin than President Joe Biden’s 2020 performance, where he secured 87% of the black vote. Deutsch, on “On Brand with Donny Deutsch,” said Harris’ trajectory is promising, but she needs to make more progress with nonwhite voters if she wants to defeat Trump in November. (RELATED: Eric Trump Says Democrats ‘Feeding’ Trump Black, Hispanic, Youth Votes)

WATCH:

Donny Deutsch Expresses ‘Worry’ Over ‘Troubling Numbers’ For Harris As Trump Usually Outperforms Polls pic.twitter.com/uwrFq2ySXK — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 5, 2024

“What I worry about the polls is they tend to under-deliver for Trump ’cause I think a lot of people are embarrassed to say they’re voting for him and secretly vote for him,” Deutsch said. “And there’s also some troubling numbers. Numbers are going in the right direction, but … she’s still underperforming versus what Biden did with people of color. She’s going in the right direction, but there’s still work to be done there.”

Deutsch and Democratic strategist James Carville sounded the alarm in June about men, particularly “Hispanic males,” ditching the Democratic Party.

Moreover, Trump is leading Harris among white likely voters without college degrees in Pennsylvania by 32 points and in Georgia by 44 points, according to CNN’s late August polling in six battleground states. CNN political director David Chalian on Wednesday described these numbers as “a trouble sign for Harris.”

NBC News national political correspondent Steve Kornacki said on Tuesday that, despite Harris’ slim advantage over Trump, the former president has a significant chance of victory in the electoral college because he outperformed polling expectations in both 2016 and 2020.

“Take a look here at the last two elections, 2020, 2016, the polling at this point coming out of Labor Day, beginning the fall rush,” Kornacki told host Ana Cabrera. “In 2016, Hillary Clinton led on average by five points. Of course, Donald Trump won in 2016. And Joe Biden had an even bigger lead on average, Labor Day 2020. Donald Trump didn’t win that election, but certainly in the electoral college, he came this close to doing so, Ana. So Trump has run from behind before, certainly.”

