Feds Raid Homes Of Eric Adams’ Top Aides: REPORT

FBI agents reportedly raided the homes Wednesday of two high-ranking aides to New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

Sources told ABC News that federal agents conducted raids at the homes of First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright and Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Phil Banks, seizing laptops, phones and other electronic devices.

The raids are part of separate probes unrelated to the investigation into Adams’ 2021 mayoral campaign and its alleged ties to Turkey.

Neither Wright nor Banks have yet been charged with a crime.

“Investigators have not indicated to us the mayor or his staff are targets of any investigation,” said Lisa Zornberg, Adams’ chief counsel. (RELATED: ‘We Not Gon’ Let None Of The Democrats Off The Hook’: Charlamagne Unloads On Eric Adams Over NYC Migrant Crisis)

Banks is a former NYPD officer who became its chief before resigning in 2014, according to New York Magazine. Wright was previously the president and CEO of United Way of New York City.

The FBI is currently investigating Adams’ campaign fundraising efforts, looking into whether it accepted foreign donations from Turkey’s government in exchange for political favors, according to ABC News. Adams is gearing up for re-election in 2024.

Former Comptroller Scott Stringer, who is preparing to run against Adams, chimed in on the reports in a post on Twitter.

“Eric Adams ran on curbing chaos and disorder, yet there is nothing more chaotic than a mayor distracted by his inner circle getting raided by the feds. You can’t clean up this city’s problems when your own house is a mess,” he wrote.