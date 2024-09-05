FBI Raids Homes Of NYC Mayor Eric Adams’ Top Aides

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) raided the homes of two of New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ top aides, Politico reported on Wednesday.

The searches occurred at the homes of First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright and Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Philip Banks, both of whom are close confidantes of Adams, according to Politico. The FBI searched the homes of lead campaign fundraiser Brianna Suggs and international affairs aide Rana Abbasova in November, and director of Asian affairs Winnie Greco in February. (RELATED: Eric Adams Skipped Out On Reception With Taiwanese President After Receiving Warning From Chinese Official)

Adams was subpoenaed in July as part of a federal probe into potential collusion between the mayor and the Turkish government. Wednesday’s raids are not thought to be connected to the probe, according to Politico.

The mayor’s attorneys have stressed he is cooperating with the investigation and has not yet been accused of malfeasance, Politico reported.

“Investigators have not indicated to us the mayor or his staff are targets of any investigation,” Adams’ Chief Counsel Lisa Zornberg said in a statement to Politico. “As a former member of law enforcement, the mayor has repeatedly made clear that all members of the team need to follow the law.”

The Southern District of New York declined to comment. Adams’ office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

