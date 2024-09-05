Florida State Spent A Whopping $12 Million On NIL Just To Start Out Season 0-2: REPORT

Things are so bad in Tallahassee right now… Holy hell.

The college football season may have just begun, but it’s clear who the most embarrassing team of the campaign is — yes, already.

Heading into the 2024 season, there were crazy expectations around the Florida State University football program. Not only were they picked to win the ACC championship, but it was also supposed to be their destiny to compete for a national championship in the new 12-team College Football Playoff. Rather, the team has kicked off the season with a 0-2 record after defeating Boston College and Georgia Tech. (RELATED: ‘Thought They Won The Super Bowl’: ASU’s Kenny Dillingham Puts His Team’s Arrogance In Check With Grade-A Rant)

But it gets more embarrassing for FSU when you consider how much money they’ve spent in name, image and likeness to build up an elite roster … an elite 0-2 roster.

According to a report Wednesday from The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, Florida State spent a whopping $12 million on NIL deals. And here’s where it gets crazier: $2 million of that money alone went towards their defensive line — the same defensive line that allowed an insane 263 rushing yards against Boston College.

News: Florida State has struggled to start this season (0-2) despite an NIL team budget of around $12 million, a source briefed on FSU’s NIL strategy told The Athletic this week. More from @BruceFeldmanCFB ⤵️ https://t.co/KXmTA4eHLN — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) September 4, 2024

The Noles have made a big investment in their defensive line this year with almost $2 million going to their starting front, sources tell @BruceFeldmanCFB More: https://t.co/KXmTA4eHLN pic.twitter.com/WyAZnBuieQ — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) September 4, 2024

If there’s no top-notch recovery for Florida State, head coach Mike Norvell is as good as gone — this is absolutely embarrassing.