Hunter Biden Pleads Guilty To Tax Charges

Hunter Biden pled guilty to federal tax charges in California on Thursday afternoon, according to multiple reports.

The president’s son pleaded guilty to each of the six misdemeanor and three felony counts he faced for allegedly failing to pay at least $1.4 million in taxes and filing falsified tax paperwork, according to CNN. Judge Mark Scarsi, the district judge for the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, accepted the plea, and sentencing is currently scheduled for Dec. 16.

Some legal pundits, including former Justice Department official John Yoo, have said that the president’s son is likely to face jail time. (RELATED: Hunter Biden’s Tax Trial Starts This Week. He Faces Up To 17 Years In Prison.)

‘Legal Death Wish’: Jonathan Turley Says Hunter Biden Likely Headed To Jail https://t.co/B2tBH97Ynq — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 5, 2024

Hunter Biden’s legal team attempted to offer a so-called “Alford plea” earlier Thursday, whereby he would effectively maintain his innocence while accepting whatever punishment may eventually be handed down, CNN reported. His attorneys said later in the day that he would be amenable to an “open plea,” in which Hunter Biden would essentially admit that his behavior does amount to satisfying the charges that he faces.

Prosecutors had alleged that Hunter Biden was spending money on luxury hotels, prostitutes and vehicles at the time that he was allegedly committing tax fraud, according to CNN. The president’s son said under oath Thursday that nobody made any promises or pressured him into pleading guilty.

President Joe Biden has previously stated that he will not use his authority to pardon his son, though it is unclear whether the president’s position has changed since he dropped out of the 2024 presidential race, according to CNN. Hunter Biden was convicted on three federal gun charges by a Delaware jury in June.

