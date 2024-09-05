Jack Black And Jason Momoa Tease ‘A Minecraft Movie’

Warner Bros. released a teaser video for “A Minecraft Movie,” giving fans their first official look at the big-screen adaptation of the popular game.

This is the first live-action adaptation of Minecraft, which has sold well over 300 million copies and has officially become one of the best-selling videos game of all-time. The movie trailer showed Jack Black as the expert-crafter, Steve, and Jason Momoa as The Garbage Man. Emma Myers and Danielle Brooks also appeared alongside Sebastian Eugene. Jennifer Coolidge also stars in the film, but did not appear in the teaser clip.

A booming narrator’s voice played over the brightly colored scene, and said, “anything you can dream about here you can make.”

The story follows the misfits as they navigate the world of Minecraft and protect it from Piglins and Zombies while trying to find their way back home. The film is directed by Jared Hess, and

“Welcome to the world of Minecraft, where creativity doesn’t just help you craft, it’s essential to one’s survival!” the official synopsis reads.

“Four misfits—Garrett “The Garbage Man” Garrison (Momoa), Henry (Hansen), Natalie (Myers) and Dawn (Brooks)—find themselves struggling with ordinary problems when they are suddenly pulled through a mysterious portal into the Overworld: a bizarre, cubic wonderland that thrives on imagination.”

The plot summary continued to tease the upcoming production.

“To get back home, they’ll have to master this world (and protect it from evil things like Piglins and Zombies, too) while embarking on a magical quest with an unexpected, expert crafter, Steve (Black). Together, their adventure will challenge all five to be bold and to reconnect with the qualities that make each of them uniquely creative… the very skills they need to thrive back in the real world.”

The short clip is full of easter eggs, including what appears to be a new portal, and a pink sheep that looks dramatically different and far more animated than the sheep in the game.(RELATED: An All-Star Cast Is In The Works For The Next ‘Anaconda’ Film)

“A Minecraft Movie” is poised for release in theaters and IMAX in North America on April 4, 2025, and internationally April 2, 2025.