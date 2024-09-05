Jamie Foxx Promises To Reveal Details Surrounding His Health Scare, But Fans Have To Buy Tickets

Jamie Foxx took to social media Sept. 2 to notify fans that he’ll tell them all about the serious illness he battled in 2023 — if they buy tickets to his show.

Foxx will address his health scare in what is described as an “intimate” one-man show titled “One More Chance: An Evening with Jamie Foxx,” which is slated for a three-night stint from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5. “Join us for an unforgettable one-man show as Jamie Foxx takes the stage to share his journey through a serious health scare, filled with humor, heart, and inspiration!” Foxx wrote in a statement shared on Instagram. The famous comedian was rushed to hospital in April 2023, after which time he disappeared from the spotlight entirely.

Foxx’s fans grew concerned about his condition after his daughter asked for prayers in his honor. Foxx was midway through the production of the Netflix movie “Back in Action” when he suffered a medical complication.

His condition was kept private, and no information was released that would indicate what sort of ailment or illness he suffered from. Foxx has since touched on the topic by emotionally stating he nearly lost his life, but little else is known about his medical journey in recent months.

The teaser social media clip promised that all the answers would be uncovered to those who attend Foxx’s intimate show.

“Experience Jamie Foxx like never before in this intimate and engaging performance, as he opens up about his struggles, triumphs, and everything in between. Get ready for a night of laughter, reflection, and genuine connection,” the statement read. (RELATED: Mike Tyson’s Slip-Up Suggests Jamie Foxx Had A Stroke)

The statement promised that ticket information would soon follow, but nothin had been revealed at the time of this writing.