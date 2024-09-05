Literally No One Cares What John McCain’s Son Thinks

Hey, Jimmy McCain: 2016 called, it wants its propaganda back.

First off, let’s address the elephant in the room — or I guess the donkey. Did you even know that John McCain had a son? I thought he just had a portly daughter.

Alas, no. Jimmy McCain is a living, breathing White Dude, and he’s for Kamala Harris.

Yawn. Was this not obvious? Did it really require the fanfare of an announcement on CNN?

John McCain’s son, Jimmy McCain, said he’ll never forget or forgive the horrible things that Donald Trump said about his dad. This is one of the reasons why he’s now a registered Democrat. Good job, Jimmy! pic.twitter.com/4LLmA3dhPe — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) September 3, 2024

He took to CNN and whined about Donald Trump’s “political stunt” that “disrespected [the] sacred ground” of Arlington Cemetery, and he wants us to believe it’s this that really got him “fired up.” But while he may only have recently joined the Democrats, it’s been a long time since he’s been a Republican — let alone a conservative.

The “I’m a Republican who just needs to follow his conscience” shtick is worn out. No one’s buying it anymore. And anyone who still tries to play that card has long since revealed their true colors.

News flash, pal: the McCain name means absolutely nothing in Republican politics. Your opinion is less than worthless. In fact, we didn’t even realize you exist.