EXCLUSIVE: Josh Hawley’s Opponent Is A Big Fan Of His Work, Private Texts Reveal

Republican Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley’s Democratic opponent Lucas Kunce has repeatedly praised the Senator’s questioning on national security issues, his grilling of corporate executives and his questioning of then Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, according to private messages obtained by the Daily Caller.

Text messages and an email obtained by the Caller show that Kunce praised Hawley’s “awesome” “grilling” of corporate executives such as Microsoft’s Brad Smith on issues of China and national security. In one text, Kunce wrote “Glad to have someone else caring about this stuff” and “it was awesome, yes, he was nailing the points.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: China-Backed Activists Storm GOP Sen. Josh Hawley’s Office After He Called Out China Ties)

After Hawley questioned then Supreme Court Justice nominee Amy Coney Barrett, Kunce sent an email saying Hawley did a “great job” and that the senator made an “important point” that “judges shouldn’t be legislating,” according to a screenshot obtained by the Caller. (RELATED: ‘Woefully Unprepared’: Whistleblower Alerts Josh Hawley That Security Agents At Trump Rally Lacked Proper Training)

Hawley currently leads Kunce in the polls and is seeking his second term in the Senate. Hawley pressed Kunce to show up for a debate at the Missouri State Fair in August and argued that the Democrat refused to show up. Kunce has reportedly suggested debates aired on TV. While the two candidates had a clash at the fair, they have yet to conduct a formal debate.

“Lucas has said he’ll work with anyone to deliver for Missourians. That included advising Senator Hawley’s team on multiple issues. It’s unfortunate the Senator has failed to deliver,” Kunce’s campaign told the Caller in response to a request for comment.