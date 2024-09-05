Kansas City Chiefs Unveil Their Super Bowl Banner And … We Couldn’t Have Done Better Than This?

I’m not sure what I was expecting, but I at least thought it would be better than this.
Prior to their Thursday night season-opening game against the Baltimore Ravens, the defending back-to-back champion Kansas City Chiefs unveiled their Super Bowl banner after repeating last campaign. (RELATED: Chargers — A Team That Never Wins Anything — Drop Hype Video That Makes You Feel Things Are About To Be Different)
On the left side of the banner, it featured the championships from Super Bowls IV and LIV, while on the right side, it has Super Bowls LVII and LVIII. In the middle of the banner, the Chiefs have in fat yellow font, “Super Bowl Champions.”
Kansas City is the first NFL team to win repeat championships since the New England Patriots did so in 2003 and 2004. Now, the Chiefs aim to become the first franchise to accomplish a three-peat since the Green Bay Packers did from 1965-67.
WATCH:
The @Chiefs FOUR-TIME Super Bowl Champion banner is revealed in Kansas City!
📺: #Kickoff2024 on NBC/Peacock
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/DRd9OpTItO
— NFL (@NFL) September 6, 2024
Like I said, I’m not really sure what my expectations were for what this banner was going to look like, but I feel like the Chiefs could have done a lot better than this.
I mean, damn, you’re fresh off a repeat and on a quest to win three straight … you couldn’t give us all the bells and whistles?
Oh well, at least they still have Taylor Swift. That girl was looking spectacular tonight.
Taylor Swift is in the building for the Chiefs’ season opener 🙌 pic.twitter.com/sGRVMg9y9K
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 5, 2024
That should be the real Super Bowl banner.