Kansas City Chiefs Unveil Their Super Bowl Banner And … We Couldn’t Have Done Better Than This?

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy following the NFL Super Bowl 58 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
I’m not sure what I was expecting, but I at least thought it would be better than this.

Prior to their Thursday night season-opening game against the Baltimore Ravens, the defending back-to-back champion Kansas City Chiefs unveiled their Super Bowl banner after repeating last campaign. (RELATED: Chargers — A Team That Never Wins Anything — Drop Hype Video That Makes You Feel Things Are About To Be Different)

On the left side of the banner, it featured the championships from Super Bowls IV and LIV, while on the right side, it has Super Bowls LVII and LVIII. In the middle of the banner, the Chiefs have in fat yellow font, “Super Bowl Champions.”

Kansas City is the first NFL team to win repeat championships since the New England Patriots did so in 2003 and 2004. Now, the Chiefs aim to become the first franchise to accomplish a three-peat since the Green Bay Packers did from 1965-67.

Like I said, I’m not really sure what my expectations were for what this banner was going to look like, but I feel like the Chiefs could have done a lot better than this.

I mean, damn, you’re fresh off a repeat and on a quest to win three straight … you couldn’t give us all the bells and whistles?

Oh well, at least they still have Taylor Swift. That girl was looking spectacular tonight.

That should be the real Super Bowl banner.