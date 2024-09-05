Kansas City Chiefs Unveil Their Super Bowl Banner And … We Couldn’t Have Done Better Than This?

WATCH:

Like I said, I’m not really sure what my expectations were for what this banner was going to look like, but I feel like the Chiefs could have done a lot better than this.

I mean, damn, you’re fresh off a repeat and on a quest to win three straight … you couldn’t give us all the bells and whistles?

Oh well, at least they still have Taylor Swift. That girl was looking spectacular tonight.

Taylor Swift is in the building for the Chiefs’ season opener 🙌 pic.twitter.com/sGRVMg9y9K — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 5, 2024

That should be the real Super Bowl banner.