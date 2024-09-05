REPORT: Las Vegas Police Say Woman Stole Casket, Dumped Body Outside Funeral Home And Then Fled

A Las Vegas woman is reportedly facing charges of grand larceny, burglary and disturbing human remains after she allegedly stole a casket containing a corpse from a funeral home Aug. 27.

Patricia Sierra, 47, allegedly committed the crime at the Affordable Cremation and Burial Service funeral home at approximately 3 a.m., according to 8News Now.

A passerby told authorities they saw a body lying face down in front of the funeral home, according to police documents obtained by 8News Now. The body was reportedly set for viewing the day before, law enforcement said.

Surveillance footage captured the suspect shattering a window to get into the funeral home, documents alleged, the outlet reported. It allegedly showed her carrying the casket out of the viewing room and leaving it outside, according to the outlet. Officers said the body was later found in landscaping in front of the facility, 8News New reported. (RELATED: Mississippi Funeral Home Put Wrong Body In Casket, Family Says)

“There is an ongoing investigation, so we cannot comment, other than to say an individual was arrested after attempting to burglarize our location,” Affordable Cremation and Burial Service representative reportedly stated.

Police located Sierra, the suspect, two days later at a convenience store after a witness recognized her, 8 News Now reported. The suspect said she has a history of substance abuse, an arrest report stated, according to Fox 5 Vegas. She reportedly told investigators that she did not remember the incident and claimed she sometimes “blacks out,” according to the arrest report.

She allegedly admitted to drinking alcohol, the outlet reported. The suspect reportedly told police she was not acting maliciously, the arrest report said. She allegedly confessed to previously burglarizing an establishment by smashing a window using a rock, according to the outlet.

Sierra is currently being held on $11,000 bail, court records said, the outlet reported. Her preliminary hearing is reportedly scheduled for Sept. 18.