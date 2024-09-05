Chargers — A Team That Never Wins Anything — Drop Hype Video That Makes You Feel Things Are About To Be Different

And let the Jim Harbaugh era commence!

The Los Angeles Chargers kick off their 2024 season this Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, but before we get to their big day, the team decided to drop a hype video that happened to be narrated by Chargers legend Shawne Merriman.

While Merriman was choppin’ it up with the storm-filled narration that you can’t help but to feel pumped up from, Baltic House Orchestra’s “Dream On” was blasting in the background. (RELATED: Patrick Mahomes Drops Epic Hype Video Just Hours Before Chiefs-Ravens Kickoff)

The Chargers have always been fascinating to me, and here we go again with another chapter. Despite never winning a Super Bowl in their entire franchise history and only making one (they lost in 1995 to the San Francisco 49ers), the Chargers always manage to get a level of hype just like they are in 2024, but they never do anything with it. Hell, since 1994, the organization only has five playoff victories to their name.

Will things be different in the Jim Harbaugh era?

Only time will tell for sure, but judging by their hype video, things certainly feel like they’re different.

WATCH:

consider this ur warning pic.twitter.com/orXUoTrXJ9 — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) September 5, 2024

I might be a victim of the hype, granted, but I can’t help but to feel like Jim Harbaugh is about to change the entire culture of this franchise.

If you think about it, the Chargers have never had an elite head coach … who was their last great one? Marty Schottenheimer? (And even then)

So with them now having Jim Harbaugh, a national champion in college and a near-Super Bowl champion holding the keys, I’m thinking their luck is about to change.