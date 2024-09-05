Fans Throw Temper Tantrum After ‘I Had Some Help’ Named Song Of The Summer

Billboard revealed in the first week of September that Morgan Wallen and Post Malone’s “I Had Some Help” is officially the “Song of the Summer” for 2024. And now we’re all racist.

Wallen is the first artist since 1978 to score “Song of the Summer” for two years in a row, according to Whiskey Riff. In 2023 he won the title for “Last Night,” while 2024 boasts his epic collaboration with Post Malone, as declared by Billboard. Anyone with ears and taste knew the honor would go to Wallen and Malone, or Shaboozey’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” but apparently fans of Kendrick Lamar and Sabrina Carpenter missed the memo.

Lamar’s fans believe his diss track “Not Like Us” should be the “Song of the Summer,” while Carpenter’s crew like her song “Espresso.” This just leaves one question: who is Sabrina Carpenter again? (I’m not that old but I’ve literally only heard of her in the last few days).

Fans are apparently using streaming metrics to make their case, because Lamar’s song got 730 million Spotify streams, Whisky Riff reported in another article. “I Had Song Help” has roughly 590 million or so. (RELATED: Barack Obama Claims Morgan Wallen Is On His Summer Playlist. We Have Questions)

So yeah, apparently this is racist, according to people on social media. Then again, the more you look into some of these accounts complaining about the situation, the more I smell a bot farm. Everyone else? They just have way too much time on their hands.

now THIS is white male privilege in the music industry bc compared to its contenders, ive never heard this even by accident https://t.co/NKg4uAIXrd — bini eillish (@jihyopay) September 5, 2024

Musically, picking this over Espresso or Not Like Us is weird? Like, real weird. Socially, awful pick. Wallen has suffered basically zero consequences for his racist remarks. A shame either way https://t.co/eNaEk8pKWr — M+ | Br0wn (@Br0wn__) September 5, 2024

this gotta be racially motivated https://t.co/6qAeg73oek — catgirlmeth727 🇻🇪 (@catgirlmeth727) September 5, 2024

This is racism idc https://t.co/K6irjMEVwQ — Madd Minotaur 🐝 Thank You Toriyama (@MaddMinotaur) September 5, 2024

when espresso is literally right there https://t.co/PRdMR9SuKk — jason ✨ (@JAS0NBROWN) September 3, 2024

From now on, whenever I’m not quite as popular or successful as someone else — because it happens all the time — I’m going to start assuming it’s exclusively to do with my ancestry. It couldn’t possibly be related to the fact I just wasn’t as good as someone else. It is because racism.

Am I doing it right?

Jokes aside, the reason Wallen and Malone won “Song of the Summer” is because it’s a fucking banger. I’m sorry some people can’t accept that. I guess you just can’t teach taste.