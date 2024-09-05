Officials Arrest Father Of Suspected Georgia School Shooter

The father of 14-year-old Colt Gray, the suspected shooter at Apalachee High School, was arrested by Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) officials, according to a Thursday press release.

GBI officials announced the arrest of 54-year-old Colin Gray in connection with the Georgia high school shooting on Wednesday, which killed four people and injured nine others. Colin Gray is charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, two counts of second-degree murder and eight counts of cruelty to children, according to officials. (RELATED: ‘Thought I Was Going To Die’: Georgia Students Recount Terrifying Close Call In School Shooting)

Colt Gray was arrested Wednesday morning after officials had received calls of a shooting occurring at the high school. GBI Director Chris Hosey and Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith confirmed during a press conference the 14-year-old had been a student at the school and will be “tried as an adult.”

UPDATE #2 – September 5, 2024: In coordination with District Attorney Brad Smith, the GBI has arrested Colin Gray, age 54, in connection to the shooting at Apalachee High School. Colin is Colt Gray’s father. (1/3) — GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) September 5, 2024

Local authorities had made contact with the Gray family in 2023 following anonymous tips to the FBI about alleged threats.

Colin Gray had allegedly bought the AR-15-style rifle used in the attack for his son at a local gun store as a Christmas present, a source told CNN. The timeline provided to officials by the 54-year-old father puts the purchase of the gun allegedly months after officials had first contacted the family to investigate school shooting threats made online, the outlet reported.

The victims of the incident have been identified by GBI officials as 14-year-old Mason Schermerhorn, 14-year-old Christian Angulo, 39-year-old Richard Aspinwall and 53-year-old Christina Irimie.

