Paula Abdul Wipes Out A Slew Of Tour Dates Due To Medical Issue

Paula Abdul abruptly canceled her “Straight Up! to Canada Tour,” citing that she needed time to heal from “recently sustained” injuries.

She broke the news to her fans in a message shared Wednesday on Instagram.

“It’s with an incredibly heavy heart that I need to share with you an update regarding some injuries I’ve recently sustained,” she wrote. “In an effort to keep going, I’ve received targeted injections that will allow me temporary relief, but the demands of an entire tour is a different story.”

The famous pop star who dominated the charts in the 80s didn’t elaborate on how she sustained her injuries, and it wasn’t immediately clear what her injuries were.

She spoke briefly about what led to her decision to pull the plug on her concert.

“After multiple consultations with my doctors and exploring all available options, I’ve been advised that one of my injuries requires a minor procedure followed by a 6-8 week recovery time, therefore it will prohibit me from proceeding with the Straight Up! To Canada Tour as well as the dates in Alaska and North Dakota,” Abdul wrote.

The singer issued an apology to her fans and assured them she was working toward a comeback.

“I want to extend my deepest apologies to all my amazing fans in Canada and the US, you mean the world to me and this truly breaks my heart. I’ve been looking forward to the energy, love, and connection we always share when we’re together,” she wrote.

“I promise I’ll be back, stronger and better, dancing my heart out and performing for all of you very soon, to give you the show you deserve.”

Abdul explained what ticket holders need to do to get refunded, and signed off by writing, “Thank you for your love, your patience, and your understanding during this time.” (RELATED: Usher Stuns Fans With Last-Minute Show Cancellation)

Abdul’s concert was slated to kick off Sept. 25 in Victoria, British Columbia. Confirmed dates run through until Oct. 26.