Platinum-Selling Rapper Rich Homie Quan Dies At 34: REPORT

The hip hop community is reeling in shock after reports that Rich Homie Quan died Thursday at the age of 34.

Initial reports suggest relatives of the platinum-selling artist confirmed he died suddenly at his home in Atlanta, according to TMZ. The outlet indicated they verified the information with the Fulton County morgue.

Rich Homie Quan, whose birth name is Dequantes Lamar, was born in Atlanta and exploded on the hip hop scene with his debut hit “Type of Way,” in 2013. His official cause of death has not been revealed at this time.

Rich Homie Quan was a beloved member of the hip hop community and a respected artist in the world of music. He took the industry by storm with hits such as “Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh,)” and “Ride Out.” He famously joined Young Thug on the Cash Money Records project “Rich Gang” and amassed a significant fan following.

The talented artist frequently collaborated with pals and fellow artists 2 Chainz and Jacquees.

JUST TALKED TO YOU BRA 😓 #tipQUAN Never go forget yo smile n the way talked n of course yo music 💯 — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) September 5, 2024

He left a footprint in the industry that will continue to live on well beyond his passing.

His family said they were shattered and heartbroken by this sudden tragedy and are desperately looking for answers as they grapple to understand the circumstances surrounding his death, according to TMZ.

Boosie BadAzz is among the many artists who have taken to social media to pay tribute to Rich Homie Quan. (RELATED: Rapper Rylo Huncho Accidentally Kills Himself On Live Social Media Stream)

No further information has been provided at this time, and this story continues to unfold.