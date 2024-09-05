RFK Jr. Successfully Withdraws Name From Wyoming Ballot

Former Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has removed his name from Wyoming’s general election ballot, the Secretary of State’s office confirmed Thursday.

Kennedy informed the state office on Wednesday that he intended to withdraw his name from the state’s general election ballot, and it was granted the following day, according to the press release. Kennedy suspended his campaign in August and endorsed former President Donald Trump, and he has since been working on removing his name from the ballot in several states.

“Following his notice of withdrawal, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will not appear on the ballot as a presidential candidate in Wyoming,” Secretary of State Chuck Gray said in the announcement. “Our office is dedicated to providing continued, transparent service to the people of Wyoming.”

On September 4th, RFK, Jr. notified the Wyoming Secretary of State that he intended to withdraw his name from the 2024 General Election ballot in Wyoming. RFK Jr. has officially withdrawn from the 2024 General Election in Wyoming and will NOT appear on the ballot in Wyoming. pic.twitter.com/vnf5qaDbEi — Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office (@WyomingSOS) September 5, 2024

Kennedy entered the presidential race as a Democrat in April 2023, but consistently criticized the party for supporting President Joe Biden and not organizing primary debates. He later announced his decision to run as an independent in October. (RELATED: ‘They’ve Lost Their Soul’: Former Running Mate Nicole Shanahan Blasts Democratic Party Over Treatment Of RFK Jr.)

Kennedy has already been removed from ballots in key states including Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and Pennsylvania, while Michigan and Wisconsin courts have ruled that he must stay on their ballots, CBS News reported. His lawyer has said they plan to appeal a North Carolina judge’s decision to keep his name on the ballot, according to The Hill.

