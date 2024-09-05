San Francisco Giants Lock In Matt Chapman With 6-Year, $151 Million Contract Extension

You won’t be seeing Matt Chapman in free agency.

The San Francisco Giants have locked in their elite third baseman after the two sides agreed Wednesday night to a six-year contract extension that’s worth $151 million. With the move, the Giants have nixed Chapman’s opportunity to opt out of his current deal with the team to enter free agency.

Chapman’s new contract will begin in 2025 and switches out the last two seasons of his current deal that he signed earlier in 2024. That deal was for three years, $54 million. According to a report from ESPN, the new contract features not a cent of deferred money and also includes a full no-trade clause. When the deal ends in 2030, Chapman will be 37 years old. (RELATED: Ludacris Makes Epic Appearance At Atlanta Braves Game To Throw Out One Hell Of A First Pitch Using ‘Get Back’ Muscles)

Currently 31, Chapman has been one of the best players in all of MLB in terms of production, excelling at both the plate and on defense.

Chapman is currently hitting a line of .247/.333/.445 with his OPS 21% higher than the average in Major League Baseball. Leading all of the San Francisco Giants in both categories, Chapman has knocked 22 home runs and tallied 56 extra-base hits in the process. And defensively, he’s been so effective that he could potentially win the Platinum Glove this season — he’s already won the Gold Glove on four different occasions in his career.

OFFICIAL: The #SFGiants and IF Matt Chapman have agreed to terms on a six-year contract extension pic.twitter.com/1AUUzapfEi — SFGiants (@SFGiants) September 5, 2024

Congratulations to Matt Chapman for securing the bag!