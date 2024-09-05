Soros-Backed DA With Spotty Prosecutorial Record On Sex Crimes Doesn’t Want Convicted Rapist Dumped In His County

A district attorney backed by left-wing billionaire George Soros spoke out on Wednesday against a convicted serial rapist set to be released in his county despite his spotty history of prosecuting sex offenders.

Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón complained that Christopher Hubbart, known as the “pillowcase rapist” who has sexually assaulted at least 44 people, is scheduled to be released from the California Department of State Hospitals and likely will be placed in Antelope Valley in Los Angeles County, according to a press release from Gascón’s Office. Gascón, however, has a questionable record on prosecuting sex offenders in his capacity as district attorney.

“Continuing to release sexually violent predators into underserved communities like the Antelope Valley is both irresponsible and unjust,” Gascón said in the press release. “We must demand more from our judicial system, ensuring decisions serve the best interests of our communities while exploring alternative locations for these placements.” (RELATED: Soros-Funded DA Let Robber Walk Free. Now He’s Accused Of Murder)

Gascón allegedly retaliated against Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Shea Sanna in 2022 for defying a directive that would have forced her to withhold evidence against transgender child sexual predator Hannah Tubbs, formerly William Tubbs, according to the lawsuit. Gascón refused to prosecute Tubbs as an adult as the sexual assaults happened when Tubbs was 17 and he was sentenced as a 26-year-old to two years in a juvenile facility for girls.

In 2020, Los Angeles County had the highest reported number of sex offenses in California, with 4,909 cases that year, according to Marley Law Firm. The country has a large amount of sex offenders per capita, having 791 people for every sex offender compared to California at-large, which averages 719 people per sex offender, according to City-Data.com.

Gascón initially declined to file charges against a Long Beach, California, sexual assault suspect in 2023, citing a lack of evidence despite a video showing the crime, according to Los Angeles-based outlet ABC 7. After backlash from the public and the urging of the Long Beach City Prosecutor’s Office, Gascón’s office finally took up the case.

Gascón also initially told the court he wanted to set convicted rapist Scott Breckenridge free after serving 30 years of his 73-year sentence, according to ABC 7 in September 2021. However, prosecutors later said they misinterpreted a “new office policy” and backed out of releasing the rapist.

Gascón will face former federal prosecutor Nathan Hochman in the 2024 election for district attorney, where he is currently trailing Hochman by 25 points, according to a UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies-L.A. Times poll in August. Gascón’s image is largely negative in L.A., with the district attorney only having a 21% favorability rating versus Hochman’s 35%.

Gascón was elected in 2020 with the help of Soros’ donations, who donated $5 million from 2018 to 2020 through California Justice & Public Safety PAC to elect him and Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price, who is now facing a recall election after a crime wave in the county.

Gascón’s office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

